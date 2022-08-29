LITTLE ROCK — A current Hoop Hog and a future Hoop Hog were among the 25 top-shelf players who were invited and took part in the prestigious CP3 Elite Guard Camp over the weekend in Los Angeles, and one NBA scout among the throng of 50 or more pro scouts who attended singled out Arkansas freshman guard Anthony Black as the top player at the event based on performance.

“No. 1,” was the scout’s response when asked to rank Black among the field. “I love Anthony Black … excelled at everything except three-point shooting.”

The scout echoed most mock draft projections by declaring that Black (6-7, 195, point guard, Duncanville, Texas) was “absolutely” first-round material in the 2023 NBA Draft, adding, “I wish he would fall to us.”

The scout listed Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George as the second-best player at the CP3 Elite Guard Camp. Like Black, George was a 5-star prospect in the high school class of 2022, and like Black he also appears in many mock drafts as a lottery pick and no worse than a first-round selection.

Twelve of the players at the CP3 Elite Guard Camp were collegians, a mix of NCAA Division 1 sophomores and freshmen — Black, George, Marcus Sasser of Houston, Tyrese Hunter of Texas, Mark Armstrong of Villanova, Eric Gaines of Alabama-Birmingham, Jaden Akins of Michigan State, Jalen Hood-Schifino of Indiana, Dajuan Harris of Kansas, JJ Starling of Notre Dame, Nolan Hickman of Gonzaga, and Jordan Hawkins of UConn.

Arkansas’ lone high school commitment (so far) from the class of 2023 — composite national No. 25 / 5-star prospect Layden Blocker (6-2 point guard, Little Rock native, Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan.) — also took part in the CP3 Elite Guard Camp.

Blocker was pleased with, and grateful for, the platform to compete and learn from some of the best guards in the world.

“CP3 Camp was a great experience,” Blocker told Hogville.net on Sunday. “I got a chance to workout and play with top talent in the country. Playing against pros like CP3 (Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns), Coby White (Chicago Bulls), Jared Butler (Utah Jazz), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), and others showed me what it’s like when I make it to that level.

“Chris Paul spent a lot of time with us in the gym and during our evening activities. He broke down film with us and gave us advice about basketball and life. I’m glad I had an opportunity to go and have the experience.”

Blocker has risen in the latest recruiting rankings updates made by the following services — ESPN (No. 22), 247Sports (No. 29), and Rivals (No. 29).

Thirteen of the players at the CP3 Elite Guard Camp were high school players (all class of 2023), which included Little Rock native and Overtime Elite guard Bryson Warren.

The scout neither went into great detail about nor ranked the high school players who attended.

A source told Hogville that the college players and high school players did not compete with or against each other during the event, instead each group competed separately in games against the professional players.

One of the camp mentors/instructors/competitors was former Arkansas star guard and retired NBA journeyman Jannero Pargo.