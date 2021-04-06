NCAA baseball, softball regional hosts to be predetermined

Pig Trail Nation

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO (Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Division I baseball and softball tournaments will have pre-determined sites for regionals and super regionals as a safeguard against COVID-19.

NCAA sports directors said in an April 2 memo that schools are invited to bid to be among 16 regional hosts in each sport.

Those sites will be announced the week of April 26 for softball and the week of May 10 for baseball.

Eight super-regional sites will be selected from among the 16 regional sites.

Regionals traditionally are awarded to the top 16 seeds in the tournaments.

Extra time is needed to set up sites for COVID-19 testing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

