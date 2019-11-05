NCAA Denies Vanover waiver; Chaney Suspended Indefinitely

FAYETTEVILLE – University of Arkansas head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman announced that sophomore forward Reggie Chaney has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules. Chaney will be able to practice with the team until he meets the terms of his suspension.

Coach Musselman also announced that the NCAA has denied a waiver for sophomore Connor Vanover to be eligible as a transfer this season. Vanover will redshirt the 2019-20 season and have three years of eligibility remaining.