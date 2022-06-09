EURGENE, OR- (KNWA)- Ayden Owens-Delerme wins the Outdoor Decathlon as he ties Ashton Eaton’s 2010 meet record with 8,457 points and is the National Champion for both indoor and outdoor decathlons. He completes the sweep.

Logan Jolly breaks Arkansas record in the 3000 M Steeplechase in the semifinals. She advances to the final with a time of 9:38.13. She broke Krissy Gear’s 2021 record of 9:38.62.

Krissy Gear also advances with a season best time of 4:13.38 in the 1500 M race, as she advances to the finals.

Career best of 51.06 advances Rosey Effiong to final in time in 7th place overall, Morgan Burks-Magee runs 52.02 for a career best, finishes 21st overall, and Rosey Effiong advances to NCAA 400m final with a career best 51.06.

Britton Wilson cruises to the final with a time of 54.72 in the 400 M hurdles.

Arkansas wins the first section to advance to final in the 4 x 400 Relay with a time of 3:27.32. Burks-Magee had a time of 52.5, Effiong with 51.5, Baylark with 27.74, and Wilson ends with 50.77.