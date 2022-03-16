NCAA 1st Rd Preview: #4 seed Arkansas vs #13 seed Vermont



Who: #17/18 (4 seed) Arkansas Razorbacks (25-8) vs RV/RV (13 seed) Vermont Catamounts (28-5)

What: NCAA Championship First Round

When: Thursday – Mar. 17 – 8:20 pm (CT)

Where: Buffalo, N.Y. – KeyBank Center (20,500)

How (to follow):

– TV: TNT (Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood and Evan Washburn)

^ Online: NCAA Tournament Central

– Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

^ Listen to Razorback Sports Network Online

– Radio: Westwood One Network (Scott Graham and Jon Crispin)

^ Sirius/XM: Westwood One: Sirius: 136 || XM: 203 || Online Channel: 966

– Live Stats: NCAA Tournament Central



– Arkansas Game Notes

– Vermont Game Notes

– SEC Notes and Stats



BUFFALO, N.Y. – The #17/18 Arkansas Razorbacks (seeded fourth) will face the Vermont Catamounts (seeded 13th) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tipoff is set for 8:20 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on TNT.

Arkansas earned a #4 seed in the West Region after finishing fourth during the SEC regular season and reaching the SEC Tournament semifinal. Vermont was the America East regular-season (17-1) and tournament champions. Both teams finished the season hot as the Razorbacks won 15 of their last 18 games – including eight wins versus NCAA QUAD 1 teams – while the Catamounts won 22 of their last 23.

• This will be the first meeting between Arkansas and Vermont. However, Coach Musselman is 1-0 versus the Catamounts as his Nevada squad beat Vermont in the CBI semifinal in 2016.

• Arkansas earns its 35th NCAA bid and 2nd straight. (full NCAA history) Last year, Arkansas advanced to the NCAA Elite 8 before falling to eventual national champion Baylor.

• The Razorbacks own a 45-33 all-time record in NCAA action.

• This is the sixth time in program history Arkansas has earned a No. 4 seed and the 13th time to be among the top-4 seeds since the NCAA began its current seeding process for the 1979 championship. The previous #4 seeds came in 1999, 1993, 1990, 1983 and 1982.

• Arkansas is 17-8 in NCAA Tournament first round games.

• Arkansas 0-1 all-time in Buffalo. On Jan. 1, 1944, Arkansas lost to a George Mikan-led DePaul team, 59-30, at Buffalo’s Memorial Auditorium.