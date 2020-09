Wednesday, Arkansas Women’s Basketball head coach Mike Neighbors was joined by WNBA player, and his former #1 draft pick in 2017 at Washington, Kelsey Plum to talk about her addition to his staff at Arkansas.

Plum & Neighbors made it clear she is not retiring from the WNBA, but will work with the team as a grad assistant as she rehabs an Achilles injury and remains a part of the Las Vegas Aces.

Watch their press conference above.