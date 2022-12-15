The Arkansas women’s basketball team is putting their 12-0 record on the road for their final three non-conference games before SEC begins.

First stop is in Omaha, NE, where the Hogs will face Creighton on Saturday afternoon.

Then the women head to California for the San Diego Invitational. Their first game is against Oregon, and then they will play either Ohio State or USF.

Head Coach Mike Neighbors addressed the media on Thursday as they prepare for this three game stretch. You can watch the press conference above.