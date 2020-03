A season ago, The Arkansas women’s basketball team went all the way to the finals before falling to Mississippi State.

This year, Arkansas wants to get back there, except this time, take home the title. The Pig Trail Nation team spoke with head coach Mike Nieghbors, senior Alexis Tolefree, and junior Amber Ramirez about the post season getting started in Greenville.

Arkansas takes on Auburn Thursday at 1pm CT.