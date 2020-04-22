Nesbit’s Plan to Play in Cape Cod League ‘Subject to Change’

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Hog Third Baseman Jacob Nesbit still has June 13th in mind for his report date to the Cape Cop League, but of course, it is ‘subject to change’ due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Nesbit covered a lot of topics with the Pig Trail Nation including the heartbreaking moment when the NCAA had to shut down the season. Nesbit, a Coppell, Texas native, is working out in Fayetteville for the time being, more than a month removed from Arkansas’ final game of the season March 11th. The Hogs closed on a four-game winning streak after losing five straight to finish 11-5.

Nesbit started every game for the Hogs this season, fifteen at the hot corner and one at second base and did not commit an error.

“I take a lot of pride in my defense especially because this is a team game and when you can field your position and do your part there, it really helps the team out and you know, all and all I will do whatever I can to help the team win. I try and play the best I can every day, give my all, 100%,” Nesbit said.

At the plate, he drove in nine runs, tied for second on the team with five doubles overall and homered once (facing Oklahoma at Minute Maid Park). Nesbit made the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic all-tournament team finishing with four hits for the weekend.