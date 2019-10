FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and Western Kentucky will have an 11 a.m. kickoff in Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Nov. 9.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas (2-6) plays host to Mississippi State on Saturday. Western Kentucky (5-3) will take on Florida Atlantic in Bowling Green this week.

Western Kentucky’s quarterback is former Razorback Ty Storey.