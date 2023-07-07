BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

The latest of Arkansas baseball’s seven transfer portal additions didn’t need much time to think about his newest destination.

Missouri senior-to-be outfielder Ross Lovich (6-0, 186) visited Fayetteville last Saturday and pledged to join head coach Dave Van Horn’s Razorback program less than 48 hours later.

“So I went down on a visit Saturday, met all the coaches, saw Fayetteville for the first time, talked to Coach Van Horn and it just really seemed the right fit for me – that winning culture and everything they are about,” Lovich said. “ Development and winning are two of the biggest things there and and that just seems right up my alley.”

Lovich becomes the second Missouri outfielder to pledge to Arkansas this summer with Ty Wilmsmeyer committing back in mid-June.

“It’s kind of funny because when we both went into the portal, I told him kind of keep me up to date on what teams you are talking to because it would be cool to go somewhere and do something that neither us have done – and that’s win,” Lovich said after a season in which the Tigers were 30-24 overall and 10-20 in SEC play.

Both former Missouri players hit over .300 and are also defensive stalwarts with Lovich committing just three errors in his 100 games as a Tiger.

“You are getting a plus-plus defender in TY that has got a good arm and acrtiualy pitched some and hit 92 from the mound and probably around 96 from the outfield,” Lovich said. “A great fielder that is going to be a table setter on offense by bitting for a good average, can also throw some bunts down and also run into a few bombs throughout the year.

“He is a great teammate as well, one that is very supportive, just kind of a guy that was always there for me these past three years at Mizzou. We are super close so it is cool to be able to get to finish up my career with him.”

Ironically, neither Tiger has played at Arkansas’ Baum-Walker Stadium as the two teams have never met in Fayetteville during their collegiate career.

“It kind of sucks, but it’s going to be good to be on the right side of the things when I play there for my first time,” Lovich said.

Lovich will see some familiar faces among his new Arkansas teammates.

“I’m good friends with Kendall (Diggs) and know Ben Bybee,” Lovich said. “My younger brother that plays at Missouri played with Ben growing up. Tavian (Josenbeger), I know a lot because we played together since we were super young for about five or six years. I know quite a few of the dudes that play ball there.”

Lovich, who is from Overland Park, Kan., hit .306 with 4 home runs and 20 RBI this past season, including hitting for the cycle on May 12th against Georgia and adding a homer and three RBIs the following game.

That effort earned Lovich Co-SEC Player of the Week honors and came after he retired from a foot injury that limited him to 28 games last season.

“I got hurt, broke my third metatarsal and was playing on it for about two weeks before we found out it was broke,” Lovich said. “The trainer thought it was just like a strain at first. That the ligaments in my foot were strained, but got an x-ray and found out.”

Lovich hit .167 in 24 games as a freshman, .260 in 48 contests as a sophomore before elevating that average 46 points in his third season.

“I thought I played pretty well, but I thought the one thing that I could really improve on was hitting against lefties,” Lovich said. “I struggled on that this year. I am not sure what I hit against lefties, but I hit like .377 against righties. So I think a big focus for me this next year is doing better against lefties.”

Arkansas expects both Missouri transfers to shore up its outfield next season with the Major League Draft likely to grab a couple of starters.

“The plan for me is to be in the outfield and just be the best version of myself every day,” Lovich said. “They really want me to come in and be myself at the end of the day. just be the best Ross Lovich I can be.”

Lovich has been getting fully healthy this summer while in Overland Park.

“I pulled both hamstrings this year in addition to breaking my foot so this whole last year I was like 90 percent, maybe 85 percent,” Lovich said. “Really the goal for me this summer was to just get healthy so none of that stuff ever happens again. I want to get 110 percent so there is not setbacks this next year.”

Photo courtesy of Missouri athletics