OMAHA, NE. (KNWA/KFTA) – Greg Pivovar has lived in Omaha all of his life, and because of that, baseball, especially college baseball, has found a very special place in his heart.

His fascination with collecting memorabilia started as a hobby, and then in 1992, he opened Stadium View across from what was Rosenblatt Stadium.

“there were so many people in here it was insane. Back then, we had air-conditioning, and it didn’t do any good because the door was opening a couple of hundred times per minutes it seemed like so,” says Pivovar.

Now all the action has moved to Charles Schwab Field. But Stadium View remains the same, selling College World Series memorabilia, baseball cards, magazines, posters, and championship tee shirts that never were.

“From the cheapest magazine to the thousand-dollar cards, they’re all good to me,” says Pivovar.

These days stadium view is only open to the public during the College World Series.

Pivovar says he takes pride in sharing his collection.

But his favorite part is the people, and sharing a drink with everyone who comes through the door.

“People who like to drink, hey buddy, you want a beer,” says Pivovar.

over the two decades, he’s been on south 13th Street, he’s shared a couple.

At the height of the giveaway, it was roughly 150 cases a year, for a total of 65 thousand over the years.

When it comes to his favorite drinking partners, he says Arkansans are right on top of that list.

“they’re extremely rabbit about their baseball and extremely loyal,” says Pivovar.