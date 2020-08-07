New SEC Opponents Announced for Revised Football Schedule

Pig Trail Nation

by: Southeastern Conference Media Relations

Posted: / Updated:

SEC Media Relations

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (August 7, 2020) – The Southeastern Conference on Friday announced the two additional non-divisional opponents each school will play as part of the SEC’s conference-only football schedule in 2020.

The identification of each school’s two additional non-divisional opponents follows last week’s announcement of a 10-game season beginning September 26.  The SEC plans to publicly announce the dates for all games within the next two weeks as it continues to monitor developments around COVID-19.

“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”

Under normal circumstances, SEC schools play the other six teams in their division, two non-divisional opponents and four out-of-conference games each season.  In the newly revised schedule for 2020, each school will play four non-divisional opponents in addition to the other six teams in its division.

2020 SEC NON-DIVISIONAL OPPONENTS

ALABAMA

Previously scheduled:    vs. Georgia, at Tennessee

Added opponents:          vs. Kentucky, at Missouri

ARKANSAS

Previously scheduled:    vs. Tennessee, at Missouri

Added opponents:          vs. Georgia, at Florida

AUBURN

Previously scheduled:    vs. Kentucky, at Georgia

Added opponents:          vs. Tennessee, at South Carolina

FLORIDA

Previously scheduled:    vs. LSU, at Ole Miss

Added opponents:          vs. Arkansas, at Texas A&M

GEORGIA

Previously scheduled:    vs. Auburn, at Alabama

Added opponents:          vs. Mississippi State, at Arkansas

KENTUCKY

Previously scheduled:    vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn

Added opponents:          vs. Ole Miss, at Alabama

LSU

Previously scheduled:    vs. South Carolina, at Florida

Added opponents:          vs. Missouri, at Vanderbilt

OLE MISS

Previously scheduled:    vs. Florida, at Vanderbilt

Added opponents:          vs. South Carolina, at Kentucky

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Previously scheduled:    vs. Missouri, at Kentucky

Added opponents:          vs. Vanderbilt, at Georgia

MISSOURI

Previously scheduled:    vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State

Added opponents:          vs. Alabama, at LSU

SOUTH CAROLINA

Previously scheduled:    vs. Texas A&M, at LSU

Added opponents:          vs. Auburn, at Ole Miss

TENNESSEE

Previously scheduled:    vs. Alabama, at Arkansas

Added opponents:          vs. Texas A&M, at Auburn

TEXAS A&M

Previously scheduled:    vs. Vanderbilt, at South Carolina

Added opponents:          vs. Florida, at Tennessee

VANDERBILT

Previously scheduled:    vs. Ole Miss, at Texas A&M

Added opponents:          vs. LSU, at Mississippi State

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Pig Trail Video

HOG B-BALL STATS

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories