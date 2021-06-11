New UA assoc HC David Patrick wastes no time, offers 2021 6-11 Forward from Australia

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Less than a week on the job, Arkansas associate head coach David Patrick has extended a scholarsip offer to a prospect from his hometown of Melbourne, Australia.

A source confirmed Monday morning that Patrick has offered 2021 David Okwera (6-11 combo forward), marking the first reported Arkansas offer made by Patrick since his hiring at Arkansas was announced on Wednesday, July 1.

Okwera has reportedly has also been offered by Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Utah, Bradley, Indiana Stae, and Georgia Southern with interest from Kansas, Cal, and Virginia.

Okwera averaged a double-double — 12.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists — in helping Victoria win the U20 Australian Junior Championships in February. For his performance, Okwera was honored by Fox Sports as one of the All Star Five.

Patrick joined Eric Mussleman’s staff after two seasons as head coach at Cal-Riverside with prior assistant coaching experience at LSU, TCU, and St. Mary’s to go along with an NBA scouting stint with the Houston Rockets.