New Week, Same Results, Hogs Fall 48-7

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fell to No. 1 Alabama 48-7 on Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The one-sided loss to Alabama wasn’t unexpected, but what has to be discouraging is Arkansas once again looked totally unprepared. The Hogs reportedly have great practices each week or at least that is what is told to the media.

But come Saturday, seldom does it appear they took it from the practice fields to the game field. In this day and age of secrecy no one knows how well the practices are going except for rich boosters who can afford to buy their way into watch practice.

But judging by the performances on the field it’s highly doubtful if the practices are going that well. Arkansas continued to make many of the mistakes in the eighth game of the season that it made in the opening contest.

While the SEC is the toughest league in college football, this wasn’t a season where the schedule was that daunting. It is always interesting in preseason to watch certain reporters wear their arms out patting themselves on the back for “their sources.”

The truth is everyone has inside info coming from practice, but one has to know they are being told what someone wants them to know.

But it wasn’t unrealistic this season to think that, considering the schedule, Arkansas could win somewhere between 5-7 games. Three teams were on the schedule that could be considered great teams and that’s Alabama, LSU and Auburn.

Was it that unrealistic to think Arkansas should go 6-3 or at least 5-4 against the remaining nine teams?

The truth is Arkansas may go 2-10 again this season just as they did in 2018. Anyone ready to say they will beat Mississippi State, Western Kentucky or Missouri for sure?

This season is a disappointment in every way, shape and form. There’s no other way to describe it. The way the season has unfolded with a home loss to San Jose State even if somehow Arkansas won three of four in November wouldn’t it still be considered a disappointment in many ways?

It seemed Arkansas’ coaching staff couldn’t wait to replace Ty Storey and Connor Noland at quarterback. How has that worked out for them?

It’s time for Arkansas to give KJ Jefferson and John Stephen Jones the majority of the quarterback work in November. It wasn’t a mistake not to run Jefferson on the field against Auburn or Alabama.

It may have been a mistake not to get him prepared earlier in the season, but that is debateable and water under the bridge now. The worst thing the coaches could have done was burn his redshirt year by playing him against Auburn and Alabama. Arkansas wasn’t gonna beat either of those teams with Tom Brady at quarterback so why run the risk of burning Jefferson’s redshirt?

Hopefully, November will see Jefferson, Hudson Henry, A’Montae Spivey and some of the others get some action since they can play four games and still redshirt.

But don’t bet everything you own on that happening. It may, but then on the other hand the temptation may be there for the staff to play Ben Hicks thinking that gives them the best chance to win if they feel they are coaching for their jobs.

This isn’t saying anyone is coaching for their job, but one would have to be living in a cave with no communication to the outside world to not know fans are frustrated and some are calling for change.