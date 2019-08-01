Newcomers Will Likely Have Large Impact on Hogs in 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the 2018 season Arkansas had seven scholarship newcomers play enough they couldn’t redshirt.

Among those seven were two junior college players, defensive end Dorian Gerald and running back Rakeem Boyd. A grad transfer wide receiver Chase Harrell was joined by four players from high schools. The four straight out of high school were safeties Myles Mason and Joe Foucha, wide receiver Mike Woods and linebacker Bumper Pool.

All seven of those are being counted on to make big impacts in 2019. Harrell moved to tight end this past spring and is now up to 251 pounds according to Tru Carroll, Arkansas’ strength and conditioning coach.

In 2019, Arkansas will likely count on more than seven from the recruiting class making an immediate impact. The team officially reports today and then will hit the practice field on Friday at 6:15 for the first time this spring.

Carroll talked about the adjustments for the Razorback newcomers before they even play their first game.

“The biggest adjustment we saw from the freshmen was obviously just learning what the expectations are here at the U of A,” Carroll said. “So with that being said, we put them through what we call our new Razorback orientation process, where we walk them through the culture. A lot of people think we spend the first couple of days testing them and doing all this other stuff. Nah, we sit them down and make them understand: This is our culture and this is what it looks like.

“All right. After that we start teaching and testing. So I would say that’s probably the greatest adjustment for them is how much detail is placed in every single thing that we do. We don’t just work just to work. We all understand from our team standpoint that’s what it’s going to take to be successful. It’s more how we do what we do. So getting them to understand and inspect what they expect. They work and come from well-established high school programs. A lot of what we teach them, they already knew. But we teach them anyway, the way that we want it done here at Arkansas.”

Since he has worked with the newcomers all summer who are some of the ones who have caught his eye?

“Honestly there’s quite a few of them that have impressed me,” Carroll said. “Trey Knox is one guy you hit on. Him coming in and just that physical presence. There’s not a lot you’ve got to do to that guy to get him ready for game day. Just make sure you don’t mess him up.

“Man, a lot of these young linemen. Beaux Limmer, he’s a Brahma bull. He’s putting up some numbers that a lot of our upper classmen linemen are putting up, coming in as a true freshman. A lot of those young D-linemen, they’ve spent some time in the weight room as well. With Enoch (Jackson) and Taurean Carter and Collin Clay and Marcus Miller. I mean those guys, they’re impressive. They’re an impressive group to work with, and just to know that we’re starting at this level versus year 2 or year 3, expect to see those kind of numbers from guys. They’re walking in the door with them.”

Carroll also went into what has been a normal day for the athletes this summer.

“It’s challenging,” Carroll said. “I tell you what, I don’t miss it all. They typically wake up about 5:30. Then they’ll so up to the facility, where Whitney is there, our nutritionist, with a snack cart to give them their pre-workout fuel. So whether we’re running or lifting first that day, they’ll obviously get dressed for that. Then we have a 45-minute to an hour-long training session that morning. Then they’ll leave there, go to breakfast. They have mandatory breakfast. That’s another thing that’s brought up closer together as a team. They’ll enjoy that breakfast together. Then from there they’ll go to study hall or class and go their separate ways.

“After they’re done with that, they’ll come back later in the afternoon for a 3 o’clock [workout]. If we ran that morning, they’ll lift that afternoon. Followed by a player-led practice of what we call skills and drills. Where those guys, the quarterbacks, the leaders at each position will pretty much taken them through a player-run practice. We did last year, but it was done with a lot more, I guess, care and attention to detail this year. Those leaders were really comfortable speaking to their group, holding each other accountable and making sure that they’re being productive with their time out there. Then after that they go their separate ways for dinner and what have you.”

It appears that more Razorback newcomers will see the field this fall and some could be making huge impacts.