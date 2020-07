The potential leader of Arkansas' future defense is out of Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One recruit is committed not just to the Razorbacks, but to bringing a smash-mouth mentality back to Arkansas.

Get to know 2021 middle linebacker Chris Paul out of Crisp County High School in Georgia. Nick Walters visits with the touted athlete to hear why he chose Arkansas — From culture to coaches.

Paul is a 6’1, 235 lb. 3-star linebacker who pleged to Nebraska earlier this year. He picked up an offer from the Sam Pittman-led Hogs in June and committed in July.