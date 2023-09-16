FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and BYU are both undefeated heading into tonight’s game in Reynolds Razorback Stadium and the NFL scouts from five teams will be in attendance.

Both teams have several players being eyed by the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers are all represented at the game.

The Razorbacks have had six players who played for Sam Pittman at Arkansas drafted. Wide receiver Treylon Burks was taken by the Tennessee Titans in Round 1 at No. 18 in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, linebacker Drew Sanders was drafted by the Denver Broncos in Round 3 at No. 67-overall. Center Ricky Stromberg went to the Washington Commanders in the third round as well 30 picks later than Sanders.

The other Pittman players to be drafted are defensive lineman John Ridgeway by the Dallas Cowboys in Round 5 and No. 178 along with defensive back Montaric Brown at in Round 7 at No. 222 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, both in 2022.

In 2021, defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall was drafted by the New York Jets at No. 207 and in Round 6.

The kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and televised on ESPN2. In a very classy happening, BYU will carry a signed Arkansas flag onto the field tonight in honor of quarterback Ryan Mallett and running back Alex Collins.