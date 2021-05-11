Nick Fulwider Enters Transfer Portal, Enoch Jackson Finds New School

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE — One defensive lineman at Arkansas has entered the transfer portal and another who recently did the same thing has found a new home.

Redshirt junior Nick Fulwider has entered the transfer portal after only playing in one game this past three seasons. Redshirt sophomore Enoch Jackson Jr. has announced his plans to transfer to North Texas.

Neither Jackson nor Fulwider had any stats for the Razorbacks last season. Arkansas signed two high school defensive linemen, a junior college transfer and three grad transfers so playing time was only going to get tougher this upcoming season.

Fulwider, 6-7, 301, came to Arkansas from Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek High School while Jackson, 6-0, 298, is from Mansfield (Texas) Legacy.

