Nick Starkel Glad to Get Chance to Play for Chad Morris

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nick Starkel is one of the quarterbacks trying to take command of Arkansas’ offense this season.

Starkel transferred to Arkansas from Texas A&M this past summer. He is a junior. On Saturday afternoon he talked about the first two practices as a Razorback.

“It’s going good,” Starkel said. “We’ve got each other’s backs. There’s a lot of talent in the quarterback room definitely. I’ve seen a lot of the young guys, KJ (Jefferson) and JS (John Stephen Jones). JS has been in the system, but watching KJ pick it up has really been awesome. It fires me up to see him slinging the ball out there, making the right reads and making all those throws.”

Starkel is one of two grad transfer quarterbacks at Arkansas. He and former SMU quarterback Ben Hicks both chose Arkansas. Isn’t it a bit unusual for a school to land two grad transfer quarterbacks in the same year?

“It’s the same out of high school sometimes teams recruit two quarterbacks in one class,” Starkel said. “It’s the same thing. There’s competition everywhere.”

As a junior who has experience playing college football, Starkel talked about what he feels he brings to the Razorbacks.

“I would say just having natural arm talent is something I pride myself on,” Starkel said. “I definitely need to work on my feet. Getting my feet in the right position to throw. Just natural arm talent and being able to get it to the real athletes.”

At Texas A&M in 2017, Starkel completed 123 of 205 passes for 1,709 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. He didn’t see as much action as a sophomore in 2018 under new head coach Jimbo Fisher. Starkel completed 15 of 22 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown. He talked about his experience playing in the SEC.

“Definitely will help me,” Starkel said. “And it wasn’t just the SEC, but SEC West which I think is the best league in college football. It’s the closest thing you can get to the NFL. You look at the number of kids drafted from it, kids starting and playing on NFL teams. Being able to stay in this league was huge for me. I think I have the experience and I’m ready for it.”

Morris recruited Starkel when he came out of Argyle (Texas) Christian while he was the head coach at SMU. Starkel talked about his impressions of Morris when he was being recruited.

“Actually out of high school I don’t think he offered me at SMU,” Starkel said. “They were recruiting me and they had another quarterback committed.

“They recruited me, but didn’t offer. I really liked him in high school. I heard a lot of great things about him from my high school coaches. They told me I had to go check them out. I didn’t listen to them and went to A&M. I got that second chance, I knew Coach Morris was here and looking for someone. That was it.”

In addition to the older wide receivers and tight ends, Arkansas signed Trey Knox, Treylon Burks, Shamar Nash, T.Q. Jackson and Hudson Henry in the Class of 2019. Starkel is impressed with that group.

“I love working with them so far,” Starkel said. “They have been working their tails off this summer with the strength staff and with us on weekends and stuff like that. It has been great. Seeing it out here coming to fruition has been huge.”

Starkel was at the spring game when Knox caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Hicks. He has thrown to him this summer. Starkel feels Knox has a very bright future at Arkansas.

“I texted Trey right after the spring game,” Starkel said. “I said, ‘Hey, this receiver room is gonna be great for you. You are gonna be able to have those guys older who can be vocal leaders for you. The SEC doesn’t care how old you are. The play doesn’t care who makes it. Doesn’t matter how old you are. If you are 17 years old it doesn’t matter go make a play. The ball doesn’t care who catches it. The balls in the air it’s yours.’

“I have been trying to ingrain that into him, instill that into his mind. He has taken it, ran with it and it has been awesome. Off the field, he’s a goofball and I love it. Because I’m a goofball too and that’s why we hang out.”

Starkel and the Razorbacks will hit the practice field again on Monday at 10:05 a.m. They will open the season on Saturday, Aug. 31, against Portland State at 3 p.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.