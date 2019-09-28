Nick Starkel Honoring Friend Through Football

Arkansas Quarterback Nick Starkel got news no one should have to hear before practice on August 22nd.

His friend, Luke Laufenberg, had passed away from Burkitt Lymphoma at the age of 21.

Nick and Luke met at Liberty Christian their junior year. The two spent their freshman seasons of college together at Texas A&M.

In 2017 Luke was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma, a rare form of Non-Hodkin’s Lymphoma. In May of 2018 he was declared cancer free. However, in July of 2019 the cancer had returned and Luke was given only a few weeks left to live.

Luke and his dad Babe Laufenberg, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Cowboys analyst for the Silver Star Nation.

Hearing of his friend’s passing was hard on Nick. He decided to honor his friend this season but writing RIP- LRL on his eye black and drawing brass knuckles on his cleats. He says Luke had a tattoo on his ribs of brass knuckles with tally marks for everyday of chemotherapy.