Nine Hoop Hog targets / Arkansas-Kentucky visitors weigh in on big day at BWA

FAYETTEVILLE — Maybe the outcome wasn’t what the Arkansas Razorbacks and their fans had hoped for on Saturday against Kentucky (a 73-66 loss) at sold-out Bud Walton Arena, but the nine recruits who attended were nonetheless impressed with the Hogs’ effort, the game atmosphere with 19,200 charged-up fans, and the direction of the program under first-year head coach Eric Musselman.

Here is what they said …

* 2020 Arkansas commit & composite national No. 69 / 4-star prospect Jaylin Williams (6-10 forward / center, Fort Smith Northside) … “It was a tough loss for the team, those are the type of games you want to win bad. The atmosphere in the arena was amazing, the love the Razorback fans were showing was amazing. That’s what really made me want to stay home and I’m sure it left a huge impression on all the recruits who were there.”

* 2020 Arkansas signee & ESPN national No. 81 / 4-star prospect Davonte Davis (6-4 point guard, Jacksonville) … “It was a great game and the guys were fighting back, but Kentucky made a run. Other than that the crowd was so amazing. Most of the game I was standing up cheering the Razorbacks on! It’s just a special organization to be a part of. I think with all the other guys coming we’ll be really good next season. It’s just fun being able to know that I will be playing in front of so many people, showing my talent to everyone.”

* 2021 Arkansas commit & Rivals.com’s national No. 100 / 4-star prospect Duncan Powell (6-7 combo forward, DeSoto, TX) … “I couldn’t hear myself think at a point in time. The best college atmosphere I’ve ever been a part of or witnessed. The entire game nothing but thoughts of how I will be in the same gym soon to come.”

* 2021 Arkansas offer and composite national No. 34 / 4-star prospect Jaxson Robinson (6-5 wing, Ada, Okla.) … “What a great game and crazy croud. Everyone (players and coaches) is great and it’s a great school.”

* 2021 Arkansas interest Terran Williams (6-5 wing, Marianna Lee) … “Arkansas’s atmosphere was booming‼️ The energy, the whole arena vibe was amazing. The game was very competitive between the two teams. Arkansas fought until the end of the game, and I love that.”

* 2023 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren (6-1 combo guard, North Little Rock) … “It was awesome, it was a great atmosphere, one of the loudest crowds I have ever heard. I like the excitement that was in the entire arena. It was so exciting you couldn’t even sit down! I also liked how the crowd changed the game with their very loud cheering, and on the court it was a dog fight! It was a great game and a great experience overall!”

* 2022 Arkansas offer Kel’el Ware (6-10 forward / center, North Little Rock) … “The game was insane. The atmosphere, the fans, the noise, I loved all of it. And to top it off I received an offer the day before. It’s a special feeling to be wanted by your home state. The entire weekend has been a blessing.”

* 2020 Arkansas interest Taelon Peter (6-4 wing, Russellville) … “It was a great game. I had a lot of fun, and the atmosphere was insane.”

* 2022 Arkansas offer Javion Guy-King (6-4 wing, Little Rock Mills) … “The game was very intense from the start to the end. The Razorbacks played a well rounded game but missed some free throws and got out rebounded but, in my opinion I think Bud Walton has the best fan base in the SEC and is the loudest arena in the SEC, too. No other fans are better than the Hog fans.”