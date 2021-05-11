No. 1 Arkansas Defeats Arkansas State 8-4 in First Meeting of the Pair

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas defeated Arkansas State 8-4 on Tuesday night in Baum-Walker Stadium in the first meeting between the two schools on the baseball diamond.

Cayden Wallace broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth when he lifted a grand slam over the fence in right field. Dylan Leach singled to start the inning, Zach Gregory was hit by a pitch and then Matt Goodheart walked. Wallace then provided a heroic moment with his blast to right field. Then Brady Slavens walked and that caused Arkansas State to remove starter Tyler Jeans. Christian Franklin greeted reliever Brandon Anderson with a double that plated Slavens for a 5-0 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Wallace walked. Then Wallace went to second on a balk. Slavens then doubled to plate Wallace. Christian Franklin fouled out to the Arkansas State second baseman who threw the ball away to third as Slavens tagged. Slavens scored on the error. Robert Moore singled, went to second on wild pitch and then scored on double by Cullen Smith for 8-1 lead after seven innings.

Jaxon Wiggins started and worked 2.0 innings for the Hogs. He allowed one hit, struck out three, faced seven hitters, threw 31 pitches and 20 were strikes. Heston Tole followed and worked 1.0 inning. He struck out one, faced three hitters, threw 10 pitches with nine strikes. Lael Lockhart worked two innings, struck out three, faced six hitters, threw 22 pitches with 16 going for strikes. Kole Ramage was the next pitcher for the Hogs. He worked 1.0 inning, struck out two, walked one, faced four hitters, threw 18 pitches and nine were strikes. Elijah Trest followed him to the mound to pitch the top of the seventh. Trest worked 0.2 inning, allowed a hit, one run (earned), struck out one, walked a hitter, faced five hitters, threw 14 pitches and seven were strikes. Zebulon Vermillion then faced one hitter, threw four pitches with three strikes. Zack Morris came into pitch the top of the eighth. He pitched 0.2 innings, allowed two hits, three runs (all unearned), faced five hitters, threw 25 pitches and 15 were strikes. Ryan Costeiu replaced him. He worked 0.1 inning, walked two, faced four hitters, threw 25 pitches with 16 for strikes. Connor Noland pitched the top of the ninth. He worked 1.0 inning, struck out two, faced three hitters, threw 17 pitches with 10 for strikes.

The Red Wolves got to Trest in the top of the seventh. Ben Klutts walked, Jaylon Deshazier was hit by pitch and then Blake McCutcheon then doubled to plate Klutts to move within 5-1 with two outs. Arkansas State added two more runs in the top of the eighth on a Tyler Duncan double that plated both Drew Tipton and Liam Hicks. Duncan scored when McCutcheon reached on an error to pull within 8-4.

Jeans worked 4.0 innings on the mound for the Red Wolves. He allowed three hits, walked six, hit one batter, five runs (all earned), four strikeouts, faced 22 batters, threw 79 pitches and 40 were strikes. Anderson was outstanding in relief for Arkansas State. He worked 2.0 innings, allowed one hit, struck out two, faced seven hitters, threw 27 pitches with 15 for strikes. Josh Albat replaced him and pitched to two hitters. Albat allowed one hit, walked a batter, allowed two runs (one earned), threw seven pitches and two were strikes. Max Gehler replaced Albat. Gehler worked 1.0 inning, allowed two hits, one run (earned), faced five hitters, 16 pitches and 11 strikes. Jake Algee came into pitch the bottom of the eighth. Kollin Stone finished the game for the Red Wolves.

Lockhart (2-2) is the winning pitcher while Jeans (1-3) takes the loss.

The Razorbacks (37-9, 17-7) will be at Tennessee on Friday to start a three-game series. The first pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.