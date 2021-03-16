No. 1 Arkansas Drops Second in Row, Falls to Oklahoma 8-5

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas suffered a disappointing 8-5 loss to Oklahoma on Tuesday night in Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Hogs threatened in the bottom of the ninth. Brady Slavens started the inning off with a single. Casey Opitz reached on a fielder’s choice with Slavens going to third on the error. However then Oklahoma’s Jason Ruffcorn then fanned the bottom third of the Arkansas order to earn the save.

The Razorbacks got on the scoreboard first with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Christian Franklin reached on a fielder’s choice, Matt Goodheart was hit by a pitch and then Cayden Wallace reached on a error to load the bases with one out. Slavens then singled to right field to plate both Franklin and Goodheart.

But that was the rare good news for Arkansas early on. The Sooners scored five runs in the third, one more in the fourth and then added two more in the top of the sixth for an 8-2 Sooners lead.

In the bottom half of the sixth, Slavens was able to cut the OU lead to 8-4. With two outs and no one on Wallace singled to left field. Slavens followed with a two-run shot over the fence in right field.

In the bottom of the eighth, Arkansas’ Robert Moore started off the inning with a home run over the fence in right field to pull within the final margin of the loss.

Arkansas’ pitchers had a hard time getting the Sooners out. Patrick Wicklander got the start, but only lasted 1.2 innings facing nine Sooner hitters. He allowed a hit and walked three. The Hogs also used Kole Ramage, Evan Gray, Elijah Trest, Zach Morris, Kevin Kopps, Ryan Costeiu, Caden Monke, Jaxon Wiggins and Evan Taylor. The 10 Arkansas pitchers combined to allow 11 hits, walked eight and hit one batter.

Braden Carmichael (3-0) gets the win and Ramage (0-1) takes the loss.

Arkansas (12-2) will play host to Alabama this weekend in the SEC opener. Friday’s game will be at 6:30 p.m., same on Saturday and then 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.