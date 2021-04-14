No. 1 Arkansas Powers Its Way Over UAPB With a 7-Inning 26-1 Run-Rule Win on Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas jumped on UAPB early on Wednesday to take any suspense out of the game immediately on its way to a 26-1 victory in a seven-inning game due to a run rule.

Arkansas hit eight home runs with Matt Goodheart, Brady Slavens, Cullen Smith and Charlie Welch each hitting a pair of balls over the fence. Goodheart and Slavens each knocked in five runs while Welch plated four and Smith three.

The Razorbacks scored six runs in the bottom of the first including a solo home run by Goodheart in the lead-off spot. Christian Franklin then singled up the middle. Slavens followed with a two-run home run over the fence in right field to make it 3-0. Cayden Wallace and Smith then walked. Then with two outs, Ethan Bates walked to load the bases. Jacob Nesbit then wallked with Wallace scoring on a wild pitch. Smith then also scored on a wild pitch. Goodheart then was intentionally walked. Franklin was hit by a pitch forcing Bates in for a 6-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Smith and Welch both went yard to push the score to 8-0. Smith hit a 2-2 pitch over the fence in right field. Welch hit a full-count pitch over the fence in left field. For Welch that is his fourth home run in 28 at bats.

UAPB added a run in the top of the third to pull within 8-1. The Golden Lions have six hits through the the first three innings and have stranded four runners.

In the bottom of the third, Goodheart and Franklin walked with one out. Slavens then hit a three-run shot over the fence in right-center field to put the Hogs up 11-1. After Wallace lined a single to center field, Smith followed with his second home run of the day for a 13-1 lead. Casey Opitz singled and then Welch hit a shot over the fence in left field for a 15-1 lead. Welch’s second home run of the day.

In the bottom of the fifth, Welch walked and then Bates doubled. Nesbit reached on an error on the UAPB shortstop to push the score to 17-1 as both Welch and Bates scored. Nesbit scored on a sacrifice foul out by Wallace for an 18-1 lead. With the bases loaded and two outs, Opitz walks and that sends Wallace in for a 19-1 lead. Dylan Leach then scored on a bases-loaded walk to Welch for a 20-1 lead. Bates reached on an error allowing Heston Tole and Smith to score. Then, with Bates, Welch and Nesbit on base, Goodheart sent a grand slam over the fence putting the Hogs up 26-1 after five innings.

Kole Ramage worked the first two innings for Arkansas. He allowed four hits and struck out four. He faced nine hitters, threw 44 pitches and 25 were strikes. Elijah Trest replaced him to begin the third inning. In one inning, Trest allowed two hits, one run (earned), one walk, a strikeout, faced five batters, threw 18 pitches and 13 were strikes. Caden Monke into work the top of fourth. Monke worked 0.1 inning. He struck out one, faced two hitters, threw six pitches with five strikes. The runner who reached on Monke was an error on Goodheart.

Jaxon Wiggins into pitch in the top of the fourth with one on and an out. He faced one hitter. Ryan Costeiu replaced Wiggins. Then Evan Taylor came into pitch the top of the fifth. Nate Wohlgemuth came in to pitch the top of the sixth. Miller Pliemann pitched the seventh.

Arkansas finished the game with 17 hits and committed four errors though most were by players not at their normal position. The Lions had seven hits and committed a pair of errors. Ramage (2-1) was the winning pitcher while Trenton Ferguson (0-2) took the loss.

Arkansas (28-5, 9-3) will return to SEC action on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. in Baum-Walker Stadium against Texas A&M (20-15, 3-9). UAPB (2-21) will return home to host Texas Southern (9-20) at 3 p.m. on Friday.