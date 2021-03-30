No. 1 Arkansas Routs UCA 21-8 as Robert Moore Hits for Cycle

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas continued its winning ways with an easy 21-8 victory over UCA at Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday night that included second baseman Robert Moore hitting for the cycle.

Moore’s cycle was the first for a Hog since Kyle Harris did it in 1994. He also had six runs batted in during the game. The Hogs hit five home runs in the victory. Kole Ramage (1-1) gets the win and Dillan Janak (2-3) took the loss.

Junior Connor Emmet hit the second pitch of the game over the fence in left field off Arkansas starter Ramage. However then Ramage settled down and retired the next three hitters.

In the bottom of the first inning, UCA pitcher Tate Busey struggled to find the strike zone. He walked Moore, Matt Goodheart and Charlie Welch to load the bases with no outs. UCA brought Janak to pitch and Brady Slavens hit a sacrifice fly to left to play Moore and tie it at 1-1. However then Christian Franklin hit into a double play to end the inning for the Hogs.

AJ Mendolia led off the top of the second with a single. He later scored on a Connor Flagg ground out for a 2-1 UCA lead.

The Razorbacks put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the second to take a 3-2 lead. Zack Gregory hit a single to left field. Dylan Leach then doubled to left giving the Hogs runners on second and third with two outs. Moore then hit a shot to center field just narrowly missing a home run. It resulted in a two-RBI triple with the Razorbacks leading 3-2.

UCA came back with a run in the top of the third to tie the game at 3. Emmet walked to start the inning and then eventually scored on a Mendolia single.

In the bottom of the third, Welch started off the inning sending one over the fence in left field putting the Hogs up 4-3. After Franklin walked, Jalen Battles hit a no-doubter over the fence in left for a 6-3 lead after three innings.

Leach leads off the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run over the fence in right field off new UCA pitcher Andrew Shoultz for 7-3 lead. Moore then singled as did Goodheart for runners on first and second no outs. Goodheart then stole second. Welch singled to score Moore and get Goodheart to third with no outs making it 8-3. Brady Slavens then tripled to score Welch and Goodheart for a 10-3 advantage. Franklin then doubles to plate Slavens for 11-3 advantage. Battles then hit a home run over the fence in left after also hitting a long one in the previous inning. Hogs took a 13-3 lead after four innings.

In the top of the fifth, Caleb Bolden, Arkansas’ new pitcher, walked a batter and hit two to load bases wtih one out. Mendolia then hit a sacrifice fly to make it 13-4. UCA cut the lead to 13-7 on a bases clearing double by Kolby Johnson.

In the bottom of the fifth, Moore hit a solo home run off the scoreboard in center field for a 14-7 lead.

Mendolia added another RBI in top of sixth with a single to center field. It was his third hit of game and third RBI.

In the bottom of the sixth, Arkansas added seven more runs including a double by Moore that completed the cycle. Arkansas led 21-8 after six innings.

Ramage went four innings for the Hogs in the start. He allowed five hits, three runs (all earned), one walk and two strikeouts. Bolden followed him and had control issues. Bolden went 0.2 inning, no hits, four runs (all earned), two walks and hit two batters. He was replaced by Elijah Trest. He went 1.1 innings, allowed three hits, one run (earned), walked two and struck out one. Evan Gray came into for the seventh inning. Gray went one inning and allowed a hit. Evan Taylor then pitched the eighth and also just allowed one hit and struck out one. Gabriel Starks was the sixth pitcher for the Hogs. In the ninth, he was perfect facing three hitters and striking out two.

Arkansas (20-3, 5-1) will host Auburn on Thursday night at 6:30 for the first of a three-game SEC series at Baum-Walker Stadium.