No. 1 Arkansas Set to Host Auburn For Three Games Beginning Tonight

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas is set to play host to Auburn for three games with the first one set for tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas (20-3, 5-1) and Auburn (11-11, 0-6) are headed in different directions in the SEC at this time. But Dave Van Horn knows how records, particularly this early in the season, can be deceiving.

“Yeah, we’ve already discussed it as a team that it doesn’t matter what anybody’s record is right now,” Van Horn said. “You can’t judge them on what they’ve done in the SEC. You’ve got teams in our division that are 1-5 and 0-6 that they’re good. They’re really good. I mean, Auburn statistically has the best numbers in the league, at least they did for a while. They’re right up there. Two weeks ago we’re hearing that they’re the best offense in the SEC. You can throw the records out. It doesn’t matter. It’s just another series and we need to find a way to win it. So we’ll be ready to go. It’s just, we’re facing a team that’s kind of backed into a corner. They’re going to come fighting their way out. We’re gonna have to really play well.”

To illustrate Van Horn’s point, Alabama is 1-5 in the SEC and its one win was 16-1 over the Razorbacks. LSU is also 1-5 and obviously still considered a very dangerous opponent.

Van Horn plans to go with the same rotation this weekend he used at Mississippi State this past weekend. Van Horn, who met with the media on zoom following Tuesday night’s win over UCA wasn’t too sure at that t

“They’ve always been offensive,” Van Horn said. “They hit the ball out of the park, hit a lot of doubles. They have a high team batting average. They don’t strike out a whole lot. That’s just what we see. You can evaluate looking at offensive numbers. Pitching wise, I know they’ve had a few injuries. We’re told they’re going to get a guy or two back this weekend.

“It’s a quick turnaround for us. Just a strong SEC team that’s gotten off to a tough start. Sometimes it’s at the beginning, sometimes it’s in the middle, but it seems like a lot of teams in the league can hit a patch like this if things don’t go your way. We just need to take care of business on our side.”

The remainder of this story is from the media release provided by the University of Arkansas.

Schedule

Thursday, April 1 – 6:30 p.m. – vs. Auburn – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Friday, April 2 – 6:30 p.m. – vs. Auburn – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Saturday, April 3 – 2 p.m. – vs. Auburn – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Matchup & History

Thursday

Auburn RHP Cody Greenhill (2-0, 1.71 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Patrick Wicklander (1-0, 2.33 ERA)

Friday

Auburn LHP Jack Owen (0-1, 23.14 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Zebulon Vermillion (2-0, 3.14 ERA)

Saturday

Auburn RHP Joseph Gonzalez (0-2, 5.28 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Lael Lockhart (1-1, 2.77 ERA)

Arkansas and Arkansas clash for the 94th time in history when the two teams meet Thursday evening. The Razorbacks trail in the overall series, 46-47, but own a 24-18 mark in games played in Fayetteville.

The Hogs have swept the Tigers in each of the last two series played at Baum-Walker Stadium, taking all three games in 2016 and doing so again in 2018. Arkansas is 31-21 overall against Auburn in the Dave Van Horn era with a 15-9 series lead at home, 15-12 edge on the road and 1-0 mark at neutral sites.

Tune In

All three of this week’s games will stream live on SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst) on the call. Catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

The games can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM. Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter will have the call all series long.

Radio Affiliates

Conway – KASR-FM 92.7

El Dorado – KELD-AM 107.1 (FM Translator)

Fayetteville – KQSM-FM 92.1

Forrest City – KXJK-AM 950

Forrest City – KXJK-FM 106.5

Fort Smith – KERX-FM 95.3

Little Rock – KABZ-FM 103.7

Marshall – KBCN-FM 104.3

Mena – KTTG-FM 96.3

Rogers – KURM-AM 790

Rogers – KURM-FM 100.3

Stuttgart – KWAK-FM 105.5

Texarkana, TX – KKTK-AM 1400