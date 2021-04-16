No. 1 Arkansas Set to Host Texas A&M In SEC Action, Hogs Trying to Keep Momentum Going

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas will host Texas A&M for three games this weekend with the first of the series scheduled for tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas (28-5, 9-3) is in first place in the SEC West after taking two games at Ole Miss last weekend. However, two of the three Razorback losses have been to teams lower in the standings, Alabama and Auburn. Texas A&M (20-15, 3-9) has struggled this season, but Dave Van Horn has no intentions of taking them lightly considering a 16-1 loss to Alabama and 2-1 setback to Auburn.

“They have outstanding pitching and really good arms,” Van Horn said of Texas A&M. “This is a team, Texas A&M, they’re like all the teams in our league you’ve kind of got to throw the records out in league play. It’s really weekend to weekend. They were a Top 25 team to start the season in most polls. They’re 3-9, but they could easily be 9-3. We just have to play good. If you play good you give yourself a chance to win.

“They’ve got some good hitters as well. That first baseman has a ton of power, big left-handed hitter. We’ve been working on their stuff all week as far as scouting.”

Van Horn will go with the same starting rotation of Patrick Wicklander, Peyton Pallette and Lael Lockhart. They have struggled to go deep into games and that is what concerns Van Horn.

“We need them to,” Van Horn said of more innings. I have to be confident in them. They’ve got us where we are right now.

“If you look all over the country this time of year a lot of times you will have some teams that some guys are beat around a little bit. Either they are just having a bad outing or they are a little tired. Our starters haven’t given us much innings so they should have some stamina. Some innings ready to go. Be able to give us more than say a guy who every weekend gives you seven or eight innings. You expect that guy to be a little bit time. Our guys have only been giving us four, five, three. We’re hoping they’re going to give us more this weekend and we don’t have to use our bullpen so much.”

The Razorbacks and Aggies clash for the 87th, 88th and 89th time in history this weekend. The series is as even as can be, with the two teams knotted at 43-43 in all-time meetings. Texas A&M, however, holds the advantage in games played in Fayetteville by a slim margin with a 21-20 series lead.

Arkansas has looked good in recent matchups, winning five of the last seven meetings. The Hogs swept the previous series in Fayetteville, taking all three games from the Aggies during the 2018 season.

Undisputed No. 1

The college baseball community agrees that Arkansas is the No. 1 team in the country.

The Razorbacks led all six major polls released Monday and early Tuesday morning, standing tall as the unanimously top-ranked team in college baseball for week nine of the season. Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game and USA Today each put Arkansas atop their respective rankings.

It is the third time that Arkansas is the undisputed No. 1 squad this year as well as the seventh consecutive week that the Hogs maintain the No. 1 spot in at least one of the six.

Sooieville Sluggers

Arkansas is the college baseball’s leader in home runs. The Razorbacks have hit 63 homers in 33 games this year, nine more than any other team in the country this year. Old Dominion ranks second with 54 in 30 ballgames, while LSU rounds out the top three with 52 in 32 contests.

The Hogs’ astounding 1.91 homers per game is second in the country behind only Northwestern (2.14). The Wildcats have swatted 45 home runs in 21 games.

Seven Razorbacks have blasted five or more homers this season, including Christian Franklin and Brady Slavens. The power-hitting duo is approaching double-digit home runs for the year, leadings the Hogs with nine dingers each.

Nationally Speaking

Dave Van Horn’s offense is a threat in more ways than one. Along with home runs, the Razorbacks lead the nation in base on balls (204) and runs scored (281).

Arkansas’ team slugging percentage (.517) is sixth best in the country. The Hogs also rank third in the nation in sacrifice flies with 21.