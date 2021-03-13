No. 1 Razorbacks Defeat Louisiana Tech 8-1 to Remain Undefeated

No. 1 Arkansas got a great pitching performance from starter Zebulon Vermillion to defeat Louisiana Tech 8-1 on Saturday at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

Vermillion went eight innings and allowed three hits. Tech got one run and Vermillion walked three while striking out two. Kole Ramage pitched the ninth for the Hogs. Ramage allowed one hit in the bottom of the ninth, but that was it for Tech.

The Razorbacks jumped on Louisiana Tech early in the game. Robert Moore had a single to start the game, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. With two outs, Matt Goodheart was hit by a pitch. Cayden Wallace then singled to left field. Brady Slavens followed with a two-out double that plated both Goodheart and Wallace for a 2-0 lead in top of the first.

The Hogs then added two more runs in the fourth. Despite the wind blowing in, Wallace hit a shot over the fence in left field for a 3-0 lead. The Hogs then loaded the bases with one out on a double by Casey Opitz and then walks to Cullen Smith and Jalen Battles. Zack Gregory’s sacrifice fly scored Opitz for a 4-0 lead.

After Louisiana Tech scored a run in the bottom of the fourth, Arkansas answered with a run in the top of the fifth. Christian Franklin led off the inning with a single. He stole second and third before scoring on a double by Slavens for 5-1 advantage.

The Razorbacks added more runs in the top of the eighth when they had the bases loaded and no outs. Opitz singled while Smith and Battles walked. Braydon Webb pinch hit for Gregory. He popped out to second. Moore came to plate and wild pitch allowed Opitz to score. Moore struck out, but then Franklin walked. With Goodheart at the plate, the Hogs got Smith into score on another wild pitch for a 7-1 lead. Goodheart walked to load the bases. Wallace hit a single to center field to get Battles home, but Franklin was thrown out at the plate also trying to score on the hit.

Wallace finished the day with three hits, a home run and an RBI. Slavens had two hits and knocked in three runs. Opitz and Franklin each had two hits as well.

Arkansas (12-0) and Louisiana Tech (8-5) will play the final game of the series on Sunday morning with the first pitch now slated for 11 a.m. due to the expected rain later in the day.