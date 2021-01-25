No. 1 Status For Arkansas Women In First Installment Of Indoor Rankings

Pig Trail Nation

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

NEW ORLEANS –Arkansas women’s track and field team is the top ranked team in the first edition of the national rating index produced by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Following two weeks of competition, the Razorbacks have generated 21 top-10 national marks, which includes the top three times both in the mile and 3,000m.

Arkansas holds the No. 1 position in the rating index by a sizeable margin (336.84 to 171.35) over Texas A&M while Georgia, Texas, and Alabama round out the top five positions.

The next five schools among the top 10 include Southern California, LSU, Texas Tech, Kentucky and Tennessee. Other SEC schools among the top 25 are Florida (15) and South Carolina (19).

Arkansas athletes with marks among the top 10 nationally include:

60mJada Baylark10) 7.32
200mJayla Hollis7) 23.31
200mTiana Wilson9) 23.38
400mMorgan Burks-Magee3) 52.81
400mRosey Effiong7) 53.14
400mParis Peoples8) 53.21
800mShafiqua Maloney3) 2:05.52
800mKennedy Thomson7) 2:07.41
MileKrissy Gear1) 4:38.22
MileLogan Morris2) 4:39.01
MileLauren Gregory3) 4:39.05
MileKatie Izzo6) 4:40.27
MileKennedy Thomson7) 4:41.48
MileGracie Hyde10) 4:43.30
3000mLauren Gregory1) 9:01.44
3000mLogan Morris2) 9:09.45
3000mKatie Izzo3) 9:12.62
3000mGracie Hyde8) 9:23.27
4×400Arkansas1) 3:32.18
PVNastassja Campbell4) 14-2 (4.32)
PVBailee McCorkle9) 13-10 (4.22)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play