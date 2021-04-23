No. 11 South Carolina Evens Series With 6-2 Win Over Arkansas in Opening Game of Doubleheader

No. 1 Arkansas fell to No. 11 South Carolina 6-2 in the first game today of a doubleheader. The two teams will meet again tonight at 6 p.m. CT.

In the bottom of the sixth, South Carolina scored four runs on three hits, a trio of walks and a sacrifice fly. The 4-2 lead for the Gamecocks is their first time to lead in this series. The Gamecocks added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Arkansas jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of second when third baseman Cullen Smith hit a solo shot over the fence in right field. Just like Thursday night when Robert Moore hit a solo home run in the top of the second to give the Hogs an early lead on their way to a 6-1 victory.

In the top of the fifth, Jalen Battles reached on an infield single to start the inning. Zach Gregory then reached on an error on the South Carolina second baseman. With one out, Cayden Wallace walked to load the bases. Brady Slavens then hit a sacrifice fly to right field that plated Battles for a 2-0 lead. The Razorbacks never scored again in this game.

The Hogs finished the game with two runs on just four hits and stranded nine runners. Smith, Battles, Casey Opitz and Braydon Webb collected the four Razorback hits.

Peyton Pallette got the start for Arkansas. He went 5.1 innings, allowed two hits, a pair of runs (both earned), walked three, struck out five, faced 21 batters, threw 84 pitches and 53 were strikes. Caden Monke came and faced one hitter who he walked allowing one run. Zebulon Vermillion then replaced Monke. Vermillion worked 2.0 innings. He allowed five hits, three runs (all earned), one walk, struck out two, faced 12 batters, threw 45 pitches with 28 strikes. Zack Morris finished up the game for the Hogs. He worked 0.2 inning. Morris allowed two hits, struck out one, faced four hitters, threw 11 pitches with seven strikes.

Monke (5-1) took the loss for the Hogs. Andrew Peters (4-1) picked up the win and Brett Kerry collected his fourth save.

Arkansas (31-7, 12-5) and South Carolina (25-11, 11-6) will meet at 6 p.m. CT tonight in the rubber game of the match.