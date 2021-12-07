No. 12 Arkansas sweeps 4-gm homestand w/86-66 win over Charlotte at BWA

Senior guard JD Notae notched his first double-double as a Razorback, sophomore big man Jaylin Williams set a career-high in scoring, and sophomore guard Devo Davis established a season-high in scoring and a career-high in assists as the No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks swept their four-game homestand with a 86-66 win over the unranked Charlotte 49ers on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Notae finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds to go with 4 steals and 1 assist, while Williams tallied 15 points (7-of-9 field goals and 1-of-1 free throws) to go with 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists. Sophomore guard Devo Davis notched a season-high 18 points, a career-high 8 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal.

Arkansas (9-0) improved to 7-0 at home on the season — with an average home winning margin of 18.7 points — while defeating Charlotte (4-4) in the second-ever meeting between the two schools. The Hogs topped the 49ers, 80-67, the in the teams’ previous meeting in Fayetteville in Dec. 2011.

Arkansas remained one of only two unbeaten SEC teams (No. 25 LSU sits at 8-0).

Head Hog Eric Musselman improved to 54-19 overall at Arkansas, which includes a 32-3 record against non-conference opponents as well as a 27-1 mark against low-to-mid-major opponents.

The Hogs 9-0 start matches what the team did a season ago before losing their 10th game. Next up for the Razorbacks is their third neutral-site game of the season against Oklahoma in Tulsa on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Hogs are 2-0 away from home on the season.

Musselman started the quintet of Davis, Williams, Notae, Toney, and Connor Vanover for the eighth straight outing.

Notae, Williams, and reserve guard Chris Lykes fueled a couple of big Arkansas runs in the first 20 minutes as the Hogs carried a 41-31 lead into the break.

Notae had a driving lefty bank shot, a steal, and two defensive rebounds that served as catalysts for an 8-0 Arkansas spurt that put the Hogs ahead 22-14.

Williams knocked down a catch-and-shoot 17-footer and Lykes splashed a catch-and-shoot three-pointer to spearhead a 9-0 Hogs run that put them ahead 31-18.

After Charlotte outscored Arkansas 13-6 to pull within 37-31, Williams authored a personal 4-0 run — a lay-in followed by a dunk after a steal — to close the first-half with the Hogs up by 10 points.

Notae scored 11 first-half points to go with 6 rebounds and 3 steals while Williams had 10 points (5-of-7 field goals), 3 rebounds, and 2 steals in the first 20 minutes. Lykes had 9 points, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

The Hogs dominated the glass in the first 20 minutes (22-11, including 11-0 in offensive rebounds for a 14-0 advantage in second-chance-points). Arkansas also led in the turnover battle (8-4) while holding Charlotte to 2-of-10 shooting from 3.