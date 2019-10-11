No. 13 Soccer Defeats LSU In Baton Rouge, 4-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – Thirteenth-ranked Arkansas Soccer (10-2-1, 4-1-0) walked out of Baton Rouge with a 4-0 victory against the LSU Tigers (2-9-2, 0-4-1) on Thursday night. It’s the largest margin of victory against the Tigers since 1997.

How It Happened

>> In the eighth-minute, Parker Goins put a bouncing free kick to the back post that found Taylor Malham. Malham then sent it the ball to the opposite post where Doyle was able to put it in the back of the net.

>> Nayeli Perez sent in a lefty corner in the 41st-minute that Anna Podojil was able to redirect for the second goal of the half.

>> Doyle and Goins linked up on a corner kick in the 57th-minute as Brooke Pirkle was able to put a ball to the back of net from the middle of the box.

>> Marissa Kinsey put in a corner to the far post that Reagan Swindall knocked in with her head for the 84th-minute goal.

The Run Of Play

The Razorbacks opened the match with their seventh goal in the opening 10 minutes this season off the foot of Doyle.

After Goins dispossessed a Tiger player in the 18th-minute, she slipped in a ball to space for Podojil, but the freshman’s shot went wide right. Razorback ‘keeper Katie Lund was able to easily get her body in front of LSU’s first shot on target in the 20th-minute.

Podojil added a late goal to send the Razorbacks to the locker room with the two-goal advantage.

Arkansas netted a pair of set piece goals in the second half to secure the 4-0 victory over LSU. The Razorbacks outshot the Tigers 14-4, allowing just one shot on target all night.

Hear It From Coach Hale

“Really proud of the second half. This team has tremendous leadership and showed good character against a really hungry LSU team.”

Next Up

Arkansas will welcome the Mississippi State Bulldogs to Fayetteville, Ark. this Sunday. First kick is slated for 1 p.m. CT at Razorback Field.


