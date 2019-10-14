No. 13 Soccer Nets 6-1 Win Over Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Thirteenth-ranked Arkansas Soccer (11-2-1, 5-1-0) downed Mississippi State (7-6-1, 2-3-1) in SEC play on Sunday afternoon, 6-1. The six goals are the most against any conference foe since 2008 and they’re the most goals the Bulldogs have allowed since 2013.

How It Happened

>> Parker Goins faked a righty shot and then won a tackle against a Bulldog defender as she put it over the outstretched arms of the Mississippi State ‘keeper in the 17th-minute.

>> Anna Podojil went one-on-one with the MSU goalie and put a strike to the far post in in the 25th-minute for her team-leading eighth goal of the season.

>> The Bulldogs scored just the third goal in regulation against Arkansas all season off a PK in the 41st-minute.

>> Taylor Malham responded with her own PK in the 43rd-minute as she slotted it to the lower left corner.

>> Stefani Doyle side stepped the Bulldog ‘keeper as she put a strike to the right post on the open goal to open the half.

>> Podojil would get her second of the day in the 52nd-minute. Taylor Malham redirected a Marissa Kinsey corner across goal for the freshman to put away.

>> Podojil netted a hat trick in the 61st-minute on a shot that hit the cross bar and crossed the goal line for her 10th goal of the year.

Hear It From Coach Hale

“Today we found a good balance. Our goal is to put together full matches and we are getting closer. At 3-1 at the half we knew the next goal was important. We will enjoy this tonight and work towards our next match tomorrow.”

Next Up

The Razorbacks will head to College Station, Texas to face No. 17 Texas A&M on Friday, Oct. 18. First kick is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

