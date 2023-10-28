FAYETTEVILLE — Win or lose, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman viewed the opportunity for his 14th-ranked Razorbacks to host No. 3 Purdue in front of a loud, packed Bud Walton Arena in a charity exhibition game on Saturday as a valuable learning experience for his team with the start of the regular season just more than a week away.

Turns out it was his Hoop Hogs handing out some lessons of their own as Arkansas punched a 81-77 overtime winning ticket against the reigning Big Ten champion Boilermakers in a game that officially does not count toward either team’s resume in 2023-24, although the matchup was the first of a trio of home tilts for Arkansas against preseason Associated Press Top 10-ranked teams as preseason No. 2 Duke (on Nov. 29) and preseason No. 9 Tennessee (Feb. 14) will also trek to BWA in the regular season.

Transfer guards Tramon Mark, El Ellis, and Khalif Battle proved to be game-closer worthy, and All SEC first-team pick Trevon Brazile held his own against reigning Naismith national player of the year Zach Edey.

Ellis scored two consecutive paint buckets plus an and-one free throw follower by a pull-up jumper by Mark as the Hogs used a 7-0 run late in the extra period to go up 76-71 with 1:10 remaining. After a made three by Purdue’s Lance Jones, Mark made 3-of-4 free throws in the closing seconds as the Hogs got crucial stops on defense to close out the win.

The Razorbacks open their official campaign at home against Alcorn State on Nov. 6.

Musselman improved to 7-1 in exhibition games at Arkansas, including 1-1 against high-major opponents with the lone loss coming on the road against then-AP-Top-25-ranked Texas last season in late October.

Musselman started forward Trevon Brazile, guard Davonte “Devo” Davis, guard El Ellis, wing Tramon Mark, and senior transfer Chandler Lawson against Purdue.

A Khalif Battle steal capped a 9-0 Arkansas run to give the Hogs their first lead of the game, 14-12. The game was tied at 22-all when El Ellis fueled a 9-4 Arkansas spurt to give the Razorbacks a 31-26 lead at the break.

Ellis (7 points) and Battle (6 points) led the Hogs’ first-half scoring, and the Hogs held Edey to only 2 points in the first 20 minutes while hanging two fouls on him.

The Hogs shot 14-of-29 from the field (48.3%%) in the first 20 minutes, including 3-of-10 from 3 (30%). Arkansas did not attempt a free throw in the first half as Purdue was whistled for only four fouls in the first 20 minutes.

Defensively, the Razorbacks yielded only 10-of-29 field goal shooting by the Boilermakers (34.5%%) in the opening half, including 2-of-13 from 3 (15.4%). Purdue made 4-of-8 at the foul line (50%) in the opening half.

The Hogs won points-in-the-paint (20-12), bench scoring (15-6), and turnovers (11-8) in the opening half while Purdue led on the glass (19-14).

