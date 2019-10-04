No. 15 Arkansas Blanks Ole Miss, 3-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Soccer (9-2-1, 3-1-0 SEC) gave the Ole Miss Rebels (7-3-2, 1-1-2) their first loss in conference play on Thursday night at Razorback Field, 2-0. It’s the first back-to-back wins against Ole Miss in the all-time series since 1995-96.

How It Happened

>> A shot by Tori Cannata in the 18th-minute was deflected over the outstretched arms of the Ole Miss ‘keeper for the senior’s third goal of the season.

>> After Anna Podojil drew a penalty in the Ole Miss box in the 34th-minute, Haley VanFossen connected from 12-yards out on the PK.

>> Podojil put a ball over the Rebel defensive line, sending Parker Goins into space. Goins then beat the last defender and placed a right footed shot off the far post in the final minute.

The Run of Play

Arkansas put the pressure on early with Taylor Malham getting a pair of chances in space in the opening four minutes, but both her shots went wide left of the goal.

Cannata would get the first goal of the night, putting the Razorbacks up early with a shot that was deflected to the back of the net.

A VanFossen PK in the 34th-minute sent Arkansas into the locker room up 2-0, as the Razorbacks outshot Ole Miss, 16-3, through the opening 45 minutes.

Razorback goalie Katie Lund would come up huge, again, putting an Ole Miss strike from distance over the crossbar early in the second half. The Razorbacks were able to clear the ensuing Rebel corner.

Arkansas had a pair of goals called back due to offsides, but Goins would eventually find the third Razorback goal to ensure an Arkansas win.

Hear It From Coach Hale

“Good win. Ole Miss is a very dangerous team. We knew that coming in, and I thought we stepped up to the challenge. We scored three nice goals and I thought, especially in the first half, we had a really nice attacking rhythm. We’ll continue to get better and enjoy it tonight.”

Next Up

The Razorbacks have a week off before they head to Baton Rouge, La. to face the LSU Tigers on Thursday, Oct. 10. First kick is slated for 6 p.m. CT.

