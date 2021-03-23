No. 15 Razorbacks Race Past Roos, 9-3

KANSAS CITY – Arkansas posted two big innings, scoring four runs in the second inning and five runs in the fourth to defeat Kansas City, 9-3, at the Urban Youth Academy in Kansas City on Tuesday night. The Razorbacks (24-3) won their fourth straight game and improved to 13-2 all-time against Kansas City (14-7).

How it Happened

Kansas City scored an early run on a triple and a passed ball in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead, however, Arkansas responded in the top of the second thanks to free bases. After the bases were loaded on a single and two walks, infielder Braxton Burnside drew a walk and infielder Danielle Gibson was hit by a pitch to give the Razorbacks a 2-1 lead. Catcher Kayla Green followed, lifting a sacrifice fly to right, and designated player Linnie Malkin doubled off the base of the fence in left, extending the lead to 4-1.

Arkansas took a commanding lead scoring five runs with two outs in the fourth inning to go up, 9-1. Outfielder Hannah McEwen scored on a passed ball and outfielder Larissa Cesena hit an RBI infield single to start things off. Pinch hitter Lauren Graves floated a two RBI base hit to right, and outfielder Sam Torres tapped a run scoring infield single back to the pitcher.

The Roos added two runs in the bottom of the fourth, making the score 9-3.

Autumn Storms started the game inside the circle, throwing the first 3.0 innings and allowed one unearned run in the first inning. The redshirt senior tallied a strikeout and retired six in a row over the second and third frames to wrap up her afternoon. Allie Light worked 2.0 frames in the middle of the game, surrendering two runs on three hits. Jenna Bloom (5-1) threw the last 2.0 innings and received the win, pitching effectively out of the pen. She allowed just one walk and struck out two.

The Razorbacks outhit the Roos, 11-4. Gibson finished 2-for-3 with a double, walk and hit by pitch. She doubled for the fourth game in a row and increased her nation-leading season total to 14. Additionally, Torres and infielder Keely Huffine both logged two hits.

Arkansas continues its midweek road trip tomorrow, March 24, with a 5 p.m. first pitch against Kansas. The game will air on ESPN+.