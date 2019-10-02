No. 15 Soccer Set To Host Ole Miss On Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.- No. 15 Arkansas Soccer (8-2-1, 2-1-0 SEC) will host the Ole Miss Rebels (7-2-2, 1-0-2 SEC) this Thursday, Oct. 3, at Razorback Field. First kick is slated for 7 p.m. CT.

Match 12 Info

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Thursday, Oct. 3

First kick: 7 p.m. CT

Live Stats: http://bit.ly/2nTJ9ot

Live Stream: https://es.pn/2poVD87

Through their first three matches in SEC play, the Rebels have picked up a win over Auburn and then drew with Mississippi State and Missouri. Ole Miss is led by junior midfielder Channing Foster who has racked up seven goals and attempted 58 shots this season.

Last Time Out

Last week the Razorbacks downed No. 15 Vanderbilt at home, 1-0, but fell a couple days later to No. 8 South Carolina on the road. In its last eight matches, Arkansas is 7-1-0 with three wins over ranked opponents.

Quick Kicks

>> The Razorbacks and Rebels have traded wins in the past six meetings, with Arkansas picking up a 4-0 victory at the SEC Tournament last season in Orange Beach, Ala. Earlier in the year, Ole Miss won a match in Oxford, Miss., 3-1, in conference play.

>> Overall, Arkansas holds a record of 7-17-2 all-time against the Rebels.

>> Arkansas was in Oxford, Miss. earlier in the season for the Rebel Classic, however the Razorbacks did not face their conference foe. Arkansas picked up a 5-0 win over SEMO on Sept. 1 and drew with Minnesota on Aug. 29, 1-1.

>> In the past two seasons, the Razorbacks are 15-1-1 at home on Razorback Field.

>> In Arkansas’ first 11 matches, the Razorback defense has allowed just two goals in regulation.

>> Arkansas comes into the match against Ole Miss ranked second in the conference in goals (29), assists (37) and total points (95).

>> The Razorbacks also rank in the top three in the country in both assists (third) and assists per game (3.36//second).

>> Over the last eight matches, Arkansas is 7-1 with three wins over top 25 opponents.

>> Arkansas has put 12 chances to the back of the net off set pieces this season.

>> In her first season with the Razorbacks, freshman Anna Podojil leads the squad with six goals. She is also tied with Parker Goins for the team lead in points (16) and has four assists in 2019.

>> Goins has tallied a point in seven of the last eight matches. The Broken Arrow, Okla. native leads the Razorbacks in assists (6), is tied for the team lead in points (16) and is second on the team with five goals this season.

