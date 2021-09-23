No. 16 Hogs Take Down Texas A&M in OT, 1-0

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Arkansas soccer (7-2-0) battled with the Aggies (5-2-1) for 90 minutes, sending the Razorbacks into their second overtime match this season, and giving Texas A&M its first consecutive home losses since 2012.

The win extended the Hogs’ streak to seven, and gave them their fourth-straight victory over A&M.

How it Happened

The Razorbacks put on early pressure, with nine corner kicks in the first 45 minutes. Both teams headed into the locker room with five shots apiece, but the squads were still scoreless at the break.

The second half saw more pressure put on the Aggies, with Arkansas taking 15 shots and holding the Aggies to four. The Razorbacks took seven more corners, but that wasn’t enough to end the match after 90 minutes.

Forward Parker Goins got things started in the 97th minute, heading the ball towards the top of the box, where midfielder Kayla McKeon was waiting. She headed the ball back to Goins, who then placed it on the right foot of junior Anna Podojil inside the six-yard box. She finished it off with a quick strike in the upper-right part of the net.

The goal was Podojil’s sixth of the season, and the 27th of her career. Goins led the team with six shots.

Next Time Out

The Razorbacks return to Fayetteville to face Ole Miss (7-1-2) on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.