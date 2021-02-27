No. 2 Arkansas Gets Easiest Win of Season, Downing SEMO 9-3

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 2 Arkansas jumped on Southeast Missouri State early and often Saturday to take a 9-3 win at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks finished the day with 14 hits while led by Christian Franklin who went 4-5 on the day. Peyton Pallette (1-0) got the win while Bryce Grossius took the loss.

The rout started in the bottom of the first when the Razorbacks plated four runs. It all started with Robert Moore walking and then stealing second, one of three stolen bases in the inning for the Hogs. Franklin then singled to center field to score Moore. After Franklin stole second, he advanced to third on an errror on the SEMO catcher.

Matt Goodheart playing his first game of the season singled to right to allow Franklin to cross the plate for 2-0 lead. Goodheart then stole second. He advanced to third on a wild pitch. Brady Slavens grounded out to first base, but Goodheart was able to score. Cullen Smith then walked. Casey Opitz singled to right field advancing Smith to third. A wild pitch allowed Smith to score making it 4-0.

In the second inning, Moore singled to right field. Franklin followed with a shot over the fence in right-center field for a 6-0 lead.

The Hogs added two more runs in the bottom of the third to take an 8-0 lead. Jalen Battles delivered a one-out double down the line in left field. Moore then delivered a two-out single that scored Battles. Franklin singled to left moving Moore to third base. Moore then scored on a wild pitch.

Smith doubled down the line in right field with one out in the bottom of the fourth. He scored when SEMO center fielder Danny Wright committed an error on a ball hit by Battles. Smith’s run gave Arkansas a 9-0 lead after four innings.

Pallette turned in another impressive performance. He went five innings, allowed three hits, no runs, one walk, eight strikeouts, threw 65 pitches with 48 going for strikes. He was replaced by true freshman Nate Wohlgemuth. The freshman struggled and only got one out in the top of the sixth.

Zack Morris replaced him inheriting the bases loaded and one out. Wohlgemuth gave up a run and is responsible for the three runners Morris inherited. Morris answered the call by striking out both hitters he faced to end the SEMO threat in top of the sixth. Hogs still lead 9-1.

Kole Ramage onto pitch for Hogs in top of the seventh. Ramage issued a lead-off walk, but then got SEMO to hit into a double play. He struck out the third hitter he faced in thwe top of the seventh. Ramage went 1.1 innings and pitched well except for a solo home run by Andrew Keck. Matthew Magre replaced him on the mound following the home run.

The Redhawks added a meaningless run off reliever Gabriel Starks in the top of the ninth. Arkansas used six pitchers on the day. They combined to only allow three runs, six hits, five walks and fanned 13 SEMO hitters.

Arkansas (6-0) and SEMO (2-4) will meet at 1 p.m. on Sunday.