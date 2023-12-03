BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

UCLA looked every bit the women’s college basketball Final Four contender it is being billed inside Bud Walton Arena on Sunday.

No. 2 and unbeaten UCLA dominated the paint, the glass and the scoreboard for most of the game while downing unranked Arkansas 81-66 before a crowd of 4,261 fans.

Razorback freshman guard Taliah Scott , who led her team with 23 points, was clear about how complete UCLA is.

“They have a post, have shooters, have guards that can handle the ball, they have a huge inside presence, they play inside and out,” Scott said. “They are just a complete team and they play both sides of the floor, play defense, they play offense, they get to their spots, they run their sets.

“So yes, that is probably one of the best teams that we have played so far. They have every piece that you need to win a national championship.”

The Razorbacks jumped out to 6-0 lead on pair of 3-pointers by Saylor Poffenabarger and Maryam Dauda, but the Bruins answered with a 15-2 run and were never really headed from that point on.

UCLA would add a 15-0 stretch in the second quarter that would push their lead to 39-19.

Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors was happy with his team’s effort in the fourth quarter while outscoring UCLA 22-8 in that stanza to cosmetically improve the final score.

“The effort wasn’t the problem at all during the game, it’s just how good they are,” Neighbors said. “I know that is easy to say, but y’all were here, you watched it – that’s how hard they are to defend, how hard they are to score on, how frustrating it can be when they can switch everything on the perimeter and still protect around the rim.

“I’ve known (UCLA head coach) Corey (Close) for a long time and I just said to her that she has always had teams that you really worried about offensively, but this is he team that you worry about on both ends of the floor.

“They can do it on both ends of the floor. They are going to win games in the 80s, win games in the 70s, win games in the 60 and they are gong to win some games in the 50s.”

UCLA (7-0) downed UConn 78-67 over the Thanksgiving Holiday in the Cayman Island and then put together an even better effort in getting the road win at Arkansas.

The Bruins led by as many as 23 against UConn and 26 against the Razorbacks while going up 74-48 early in the third quarter.

“You get one thing stopped and it’s this,” Neighbors said, “and you stop that and then it’s this. That’s what they do. They work at it. They’ve got a really good system.

“You guard one thing, and they get to the next one, and they’ve got a player standing there wide open…. I don’t know that we could have played any harder. Maybe we could have played a little smarter.”

Stanford transfer and 6-7 center Loren Betts, had a double-double of 20 points (9 of 9 from the field) and 10 rebounds as the visitors out-rebounded the Razorbacks 56-26.

“I just felt like she was every bit of 6-7,” noted the 6-4 Dauda. “Going against her was hard, but we just had to fight and make sure to get her out of position and have her turn the ball over more consistently than she did in the past few games.”

Kiki Rice and London Jones each added 12 points, Gabriela Jacquez 10 points and 11 rebounds, Angela Dugalic 9 points and Charisma Osborne 8 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

“I have a phrase that I must quote every single press conference,” Close said… That bottom line is we need a group of people that are going to care about the win, that are going to care about that period.

“So, we do have a lot of depth, but I think that you can’t take advantage of that depth if everybody doesn’t have winning as their highest priority, and just giving up things of themselves.”

Osborne and Betts are viewed as future high round picks in the WNBA draft.

“I thought Charisma [Osborne] was a great example of that today, Close said. “Charisma maybe didn’t score as many points as she normally does, but if you know the game and you watch how many things she did that doesn’t show up in the stat sheet.

“That’s when you really see the selflessness and the depth because you can have your WNBA first round level pick, saying ‘Hey, I’m just going to make us better, and lead in defensive intensity and all these other things.’ So, yes our depth is a huge advantage for us.”



Maryam Dauda added 14 points, Saylor Poffenbarger 12 points and 7 rebounds and Makayla Daniels 10 points.

The Razorbacks, who have played three straight teams that currently reside in the Top 25 and Wisconsin, will return to action on Thursday night when they host Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m.

“If you would have said during that stretch we were going to go 2-2, I think a lot of people probably would have said, ‘OK,’ not even knowing which two they were,” Neighbors said. “We learned a lot, and I think you’ll see it come out in the next five games.”

Photo by John D. James