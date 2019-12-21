No. 20 Arkansas rolls, 86-53, over Little Rock in historic meeting in central Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — With two head coaches who are friends leading two in-state teams that had not played in 42 years, there was an overflow of appreciation for the occasion that brought Joe Foley’s Little Rock Trojans and Mike Neighbors’s No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks together for a matchup in central Arkansas on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena.



Despite Arkansas’s lopsided 86-53 victory, both coaches were pleased with the energy generated by their players and the 5,540 fans who turned out to support two strong in-state NCAA Division 1 women’s college basketball programs.



“Really glad that one’s over with,” Neighbors said. “There’s been so much lead-up, build-up since the day Coach Foley and I started talking about it. I think it was a great day for women’s basketball in our state, and just excited to be a part of it. We played really well.



“I would rather be audited by the IRS, have a colonoscopy, and have a dentist appointment on the same day than have to play against a Coach Foley … coached team. This is a (Little Rock) team that’s going to do exactly what they’ve done for the last three years: They’re getting ready to go about 22-3 between now and the end of the year and be an NCAA tournament team. They’re starting to figure it out, I’m glad it wasn’t today.”



Foley was glad to be part of the teams’ first meeting since 1977.



“It was fun to play against them,” Foley said. “I think it was a good thing, it was history. I hope Mike and (the Razorbacks) go far. They’ve got a great basketball team.”



Arkansas (11-1) was led by star forward Chelsea Dungee and Conway native Alexis Tolefree, who each scored 21 points. It took Dungee only 49 games in a Hogs uniform to reach 1,000 points in her Arkansas career, a milestone she reached late in Saturday’s game.



The Razorbacks also got 15 points from transfer A’Tyanna Gaulden and 12 points from Amber Ramirez.



Little Rock was led by athletic freshman forward Angelique Francis, who had 15 points and 6 rebounds. Forward Teal Battle chipped in 12 points and guard Skyla Knight finished with 11 points.



Arkansas jumped out to an 8-0 lead, and the Razorbacks led by 19 points before the Trojans used a 5-0 spurt to pull within 41-27 at halftime.



Little Rock whittled that deficit down to 10 early in the third quarter, but Arkansas used its depth to wear the Trojans down inside while converting turnovers into points and displaying superiority on the perimeter in winning going away.



For the game, Arkansas dominated points-in-the-paint (34-20), points-off-turnovers (22-8), three-point shooting (9-of-21 compared to 3-of-10 for Little Rock), and bench scoring (30-4).



“I knew the depth was going to get us before (the game),” Foley said. “They were substituting and we were playing extremely hard, and I was afraid it might catch up and it did.”



Dungee (9-of-16 from the field as part of her 21 points) collected a game-high 8 rebounds to go with 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block in 30 minutes. Tolefree shot 7-of-11 field goals, including 2-of-3 from 3, and 5-of-5 free throws for her 21 points, and she handed out a team-high-tying 3 assists.

Both players reached double-figure scoring by halftime. Twelve Hogs played and all but two scored.



As a team, Arkansas was 29-of-61 overall from the field (47.5%), while Little Rock was 19-of-56 for 33.9%. The Trojans executed their halfcourt sets for the most part, but struggled to finish at the basket.