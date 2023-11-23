By Kevin McPherson

The 20th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will play for a third-place trophy for the second consecutive Feast Week, this time in the prestigious Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas after the Hoop Hogs lost to unbeaten Memphis, 84-79, on Thursday in the event’s semifinals round.

Transfer guard David Jones torched the Hogs for a career-high 36 points (10-of-14 field goals, including 4-of-8 from 3, and 12-of-14 free throws), and the Tigers capitalized on an 18-13 edge in turnovers by cashing in the Arkansas miscues for a lopsided plus-17 advantage in points-off-turnovers (27-10). Memphis also dominated the transition scoring (15-4), blocked shots (7-2), steals (10-4), and assists (14-7). In addition to Jones’ big night, Memphis got 12 points from forward Nick Jourdain and 11 points from wing Jaykwon Walton.

Coming in with a lightning-fast turnaround following a late-ending 77-74 double-overtime win over Stanford on Wednesday night, Arkansas (4-2, No. 35 in KenPom rankings entering Thursday’s game) will bring a two-losses-in-three-games slump into the B4A third-place game on Friday (noon CT, ESPN2) where it will face 14th-ranked North Carolina (4-1), an 83-81 loser to Villanova in the other semifinal matchup on Thursday.

Memphis (5-0, No. 27 in KenPom rankings entering Thursday) will play Villanova (5-1) in the B4A title game on Friday (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN).

Arkansas continued to struggle on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, the shooting percantages were respectable (26-of-55 from the field for 47.3%, including 7-of-18 from 3 for 38.9%, and 20-of-27 from the free throw line for 74.1%), but the 18 turnovers leading to 27 points for Memphis was a hurdle too big to clear. And once again, the Hogs got very few easy scores, assisting only 7 times on those 26 made field goals. In the last three games against UNC-Greensboro, Stanford, and Memphis, Arkansas has combined for only 20 assists on 73 made field goals.

Then on defense, the Hogs surrendered 26-of-53 field goal shooting (49.1%) to Memphis, including 8-of-24 from 3 (33.3%), and 24-of-30 free throws (80.0%). Though the Hogs won the overall rebounding battle by a plus-9 advantage (33-24), the edge was only plus-4 in offensive rebounds (13-9) as the Tigers matched the Hogs in second-chance-points (14 points for each team). Memphis had 14 assists on its 26 made field goals, marking the third consecutive game an Arkansas opponent has assisted on more than half of its field goals.

Arkansas was led by senior guard Khalif Battle, who notched his third 21-point game of the season (5-of-8 field goals, including 3-of-4 from 3, and 8-of-11 free throws) to go with 2 reboudns, 1 steal, and 4 turnovers in 30 minutes. Sophomore forward Trevon Brazile authored his second consecutive double-double — 13 points (5-of-10 field goals, including 1-of-3 from 3, and 2-of-2 free throws), 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, and 3 turnovers in 39 minutes. Senior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis finished with 15 points (5-of-14 field goals, including 3-of-7 from 3, and 2-of-2 free throws), 3 rebounds, 1 assist,and 3 turnovers in 38 minutes. Junior wing Tramon Mark sat most of the first half with two fouls but finished with 12 points (4-of-9 field goals, including 0-of-2 from 3, and 4-of-5 free throws), 1 rebound, 1 steal, and 1 turnover in 26 minutes. Freshman guard Layden Blocker made his first career start and responded with 9 points (3-of-5 field goals and 3-of-4 free throws), 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and ZERO turnovers in 27 minutes.

Davis, Brazile, Blocker was each assessed technical fouls in the game, resulting in 5-of-6 made free throws for Memphis.

“Yeah, just disappointed defensively with some of our letdowns and thought the end of the first half cost us the game,” fifth-year head coach Eric Musselman said during a post-game radio interview. “The way we closed out the first half, that was really the difference. Second half tied it up at 42 and it was a 1 or 2-point for most until the last minute of the half. Obviously crucial, crucial turnovers and no real offensive flow whatsoever.

“I don’t have any comment whatsoever on the officials tonight, you could read what you wanted to into it. But we gave up five points on technical fouls as well. We want to try and dribble drive. Going into the game we led the nation in free throws attempted by 31 and tonight the opposition shot more free throws than us. Again all credit goes to Memphis. They caused the turnovers. We were careless with the ball but there were some things that just didn’t make much sense as well.”

The loss to Memphis moved Arkansas’ all-time record in the series to an 11-11 tie.

Eric Musselman is now 99-44 overall as Head Hog, which includes a 54-11 record against non-conference opponents and a 45-33 mark against SEC foes (all three marks include postseason results).

The two non-conference losses so far in ’23-24 are the most in regular-season games under Musselman, matching the number of regular-season non-conference defeats of the ’21-22 Hogs.

Musselman’s Arkansas teams slipped to 5-2 in regular-season, neutral-site tournament play as part of a larger 17-8 overall record in neutral-site tournament formats (includes postseason records of 4-3 in the SEC Tournament and 8-3 in the NCAA Tournament).

Musselman started the quintet of Brazile, Davis, Mark, Blocker, and senior center Makhi Mitchell for the first time this season.

Battle’s pull-up three-pointer in the right corner followed by two made free throws by Brazile staked the Hogs to their biggest lead in the first half, 28-23, at the 5:20 mark, but Memphis would go on to outscore Arkansas by 10 points, 19-9, in the final 5:01 to claim a 42-37 lead at the break as Jones hit back-to-back triples for a personal 6-0 run to close out the first 20 minutes.

Battle (12 points), Davis (8 points), and Brazile (6 points and 5 rebounds) led the first-half production for the Hogs.

Arkansas made only 11-of-26 field goals in the opening half (42.3%), including 4-of-10 from 3 (50.0%), and 11-of-14 at the free throw line (78.6%). Defensively, the Hogs yielded 15-of-32 field goal shooting (46.9%) to Memphis, including 5-of-15 from 3 (33.3%). The Tigers were 7-of-9 at the free throw line (77.8%) in the first half.

The Razorbacks were minus-3 in turnovers (9-6, which included a 6-2 edge in steals for Memphis), minus-9 in points-off-turnovers (14-5), and minus-7 in fastbreak scoring (11-4). Arkansas was plus-5 in rebounds (19-14) and plus-1 in offensive rebounds (7-6) as each team finished with 9 second-chance-points in the first 20 minutes. The Hogs won bench scoring (15-9) but lost points-in-the-paint (16-14) in the first half, assists (7-4), and blocks (3-2).