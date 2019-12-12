No. 21 Arkansas Rolls At Home, Beats Tulsa 91-41

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 21 Arkansas Women’s Basketball (9-1) won convincingly on Wednesday night, running away from Tulsa (3-7), 91-41, at Bud Walton Arena. The Hogs’ 50 point win was its largest since the Hogs beat Houston Baptist by 61 in Bud Walton Arena back in 2016 (12/28/16, 101-40). The Hogs have now won four straight games and remained undefeated at home this season.

Senior guard Alexis Tolefree picked up right where she left off after the Kansas State game, going for 20 points tonight against Tulsa. It was her second straight 20-point performance, and the fifth such performance of her career. She was lethal from beyond the arc, collecting 18 of those points on a career-high six three-pointers. Redshirt freshman forward Erynn Barnum also turned in a great performance, recording the first double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds) of her career.

TURNING POINT

This one was put away quickly by the Hogs, who outscored Tulsa 14-2 in the first period. Tulsa only made one of its 15 field goal attempts in the first quarter, and Arkansas outrebounded the Golden Hurricane 17-10 in the opening frame. It was the fifth time this season the Hogs held an opponent to single digit scoring in a quarter.

The Hogs would open the game on a 20-2 run, scoring the first six points of the second quarter. By halftime, the Hogs would lead by 41-16 behind a very balanced attack. All eight players that touched the floor in the opening half scored at least two points.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Tolefree has simply been unstoppable in the second halves of her last three games, averaging a staggering 16 points in second halves over that span.

Barnum’s double-double was the first of her career, and the first double-double by someone other than Taylah Thomas this season.

Redshirt junior guard A’Tyanna Gaulden played her best game of the season, going for a season-high 14 points while once again leading the squad in assists (4).

All 11 players that suited up for the Hogs tonight scored at least four points and played at least six minutes for the first time this season.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Razorbacks will finish up their three-game homestand on Sunday, when the Hogs host Northwestern State at Bud Walton Arena. That game is set to tip-off at 2 p.m. CT, and will be streamable on SECN+.

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.