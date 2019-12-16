No. 21 Arkansas Stays Hot, Beats Northwestern State, 99-39

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 21 Arkansas Women’s Basketball (10-1) finished its three-game homestand a perfect 3-0, handling Northwestern State (3-5), 99-39, at Bud Walton Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Hogs 60-point win was their largest of the season, topping their 50-point victory over Tulsa on Wednesday night. With their 10th win of the season, the Razorbacks are off to their best start since the 2013-14 season.

Redshirt junior Amber Ramirez led the way for the Hogs, pouring in 21 points on a season-high seven three-pointers. Four other Razorbacks joined Ramirez in double-digits: Chelsea Dungee (12), Makayla Daniels (10), A’Tyanna Gaulden (11) and Erynn Barnum (14).

TURNING POINT

The Hogs unleashed one of their patented game-clinching runs early in this one, going on a staggering 24-0 run bridging the first and second periods. The game was tied at 13 when it started, and the Hogs were up 37-13 by the time it was finished.

The Hogs’ offense has been touted throughout the young season, but the Hog defense was spectacular during the run, not allowing a single point from the 5:05 mark in the first quarter to the 5:10 mark of the second quarter. Nine different Hogs scored during the spurt to put the game out of reach by halftime.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Ramirez’s seven threes were the most by a Razorback since Lyndsay Harris had eight of them against Georgia back in 2010 (1/13/10).

Gaulden continues to run the show well with the second unit, going for 11 points while dropping a game-high six assists. Those six assists matched her career high.

Barnum scored 14 points for the second straight game, matching her career high.

Rokia Doumbia played a solid all-around game (eight points, five rebounds), and had perhaps the highlight of the season when she blocked a shot into the first row.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Razorbacks are headed to Little Rock, where they will meet Little Rock in Simmons Bank Arena. That game is set to tip-off at 1 p.m. CT next Saturday.

