No.22 Arkansas Hosts Loaded Wooo Pig Classic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 22 University of Arkansas softball team (12-2) plays host to a challenging Wooo Pig Classic field from Thursday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, March 1. The Razorbacks welcome No. 9 Florida State (7-4), No. 23 Baylor (14-2), Kent State (7-3) and Villanova (8-7) and will play six games in the event.

About the Wooo Pig Classic Field

In total, the field has combined for 15 Women’s College World Series appearances between Florida State (10), Baylor (4) and Kent State (1). A ranked non-conference team has not played in Fayetteville since No. 15 Tulsa in 2014. This is the first time the Razorbacks will play two ranked non-conference opponents at home in the same weekend.

Arkansas in the Polls

The Razorbacks have climbed in the national polls for the second consecutive week after a five-win weekend. Arkansas now possess a No. 22 national ranking in the NFCA Coaches Poll, the organization announced Tuesday (Feb. 25). Arkansas is also No. 21 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Poll and No. 23 in both the D1softball.com and Softball America polls. The Razorbacks have been ranked every week this season in all four polls.

Razorback Invitational Recap

The Razorbacks went 5-1 last weekend at the Razorback Invitational with a pair of wins over Boston U (4-1, 10-2) and Marist (7-1, 5-1) and a single win over South Dakota State (13-3). Arkansas was shutout for the first time this season as it fell to Montana, 5-0. Junior outfielder Hannah McEwen led the way at the dish and hit .529 (9-for-17) with three doubles, one home run, six RBIs and scored nine runs. As a team, the Razorbacks outhit their opponents, 39-12. Senior pitcher Autumn Storms struck out 27 in only 18.1 innings of work and junior Mary Haff did not allow a run in 14.2 frames.

#HogHits

Arkansas saw its winning streak halted at 10 games with its setback to Montana last weekend. It was the second double digit winning streak in the last decade.

The Razorbacks boast a team on base percentage of .461, which ranks fourth in the nation and leads the Southeastern Conference. McEwen is third in the conference and 13th nationally in on base percentage (.630).

Arkansas’s pitching staff is second in the country with a 7.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Haff has totaled eight saves in her career. She is one save away from tying the program career record of nine held by Katy Henry (2005-08), Rachel Talley (1999-02) and Tammy Kincaid (1997-00).

Series History

Baylor (1-2) – The Lady Bears and Razorbacks will be meeting for the first time since 2014 when Baylor won a neutral site game in Las Vegas, 5-0. This season’s meeting is the first time the two will face off when both are ranked. The Hogs upset then No. 7 Baylor, 5-1, in Waco on Feb. 11, 2012.

Florida State (0-2) – The Seminoles have won both games in the series but are meeting for the first time outside the state of Florida. FSU defeated Arkansas 4-0 in 1997 in Tampa and 9-1 (5 innings) in Tallahassee in 2013. Arkansas is 13-14 all-time against schools from the ACC.

Kent State (First Meeting) – The Razorbacks and Golden Flashes are meeting for the first time on the softball diamond. The two were scheduled to play at the Mary Nutter Classic in 2017, but it was canceled due to rain.

Villanova (2-0) – The Wildcats have yet to score a run against the Razorbacks in both prior meetings in 2014 (12-0, 5 innings) and 2018 (9-0). Villanova is making its first ever trip to Fayetteville.

Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for the latest information on all things Arkansas Softball. You can also find the Hogs on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Softball) and following us on Twitter (@RazorbackSB) and Instagram (@Razorback_SB).