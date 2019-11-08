No. 22 Razorbacks Open Season With 82-52 Win Over New Orleans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 22 Arkansas Women’s Basketball opened its season with an 82-52 win over New Orleans on Friday morning. The Hogs secured their first win of the 2019-20 campaign in front of 6,801 fans, which ranks as the 22nd biggest crowd to ever watch a women’s hoops game at Bud Walton Arena.

Junior forward Taylah Thomas was dominant against New Orleans, pulling down 21 rebounds (14 defensive and 7 offensive), just one board shy of the Arkansas all-time record (22, Shelly Wallace, vs. SMU, 2/13/88). It was also nine more rebounds than Thomas’ previous high of 12 (11/25/18).

Redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee led the Hogs in scoring, going for 22 points. Four others joined Dungee in double-figures: redshirt junior guard Amber Ramirez (12), senior guard Alexis Tolefree (11), freshman guard Makayla Daniels (11), and Thomas (10).

TURNING POINT

Arkansas got off to a hot start, opening the first period on a 15-2 run. Dungee, Ramirez and Thomas got to work early, as the trio combined for 17 of the Hogs’ first 19 points. Ramirez was especially good in the early going, scoring nine points, all of which came from beyond the arc, during her first quarter as a Hog.

Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad would create separation by the end of the quarter, as they led 26-12 after one.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Thomas nearly broke the Arkansas all-time record for rebounding, pulling down 21 boards.

It was also the first career double-double for Thomas (10 points, 21 rebounds).

Going back to last season, Dungee has now scored in double-digits in 18 straight contests.

Dungee nearly had a double-double herself, as she pulled down eight rebounds. She also led the team in assists (4).

Ramirez had a solid debut for the Razorbacks, chipping in 12 points (4-9 3PT). She also registered two assists and swiped four steals.

Makayla Daniels reached double-digits in her Arkansas debut, going for 11 points while tying for the team lead in steals, nabbing four of them.

NEXT TIME OUT

Arkansas returns to Bud Walton on Monday night, as the Hogs are set to take on McNeese State. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be stremable on SECN+.

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.