No. 23 Arkansas Picks Up Win No. 2 Over McNeese State, 101-58

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 23 Arkansas Women’s Basketball won its second straight game on Monday night, moving to 2-0 with a 101-58 win over McNeese State. It was Arkansas’ first game this season scoring 100 or more, and the third time in the Neighbors Era the Hogs have reached the century mark.

Redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee led the way for the Razorbacks, dropping in 19 points on an efficient seven of eleven shooting. Dungee also pulled down eight rebounds and picked up two steals. Taylah Thomas recorded her second straight double-double of the season, scoring 11 points while snaring 11 rebounds.

TURNING POINT

Arkansas once again started fast, this time getting out of the gate on a 19-7 run. Dungee was excellent in the first frame, going for 11 of her 19 in the period. Senior guard Alexis Tolefree also got off to a nice start, scoring all nine of her points in the period. She also dished three assists, including a sweet over-the-head pass to Dungee for a three in the first.

The Razorbacks led 27-15 after the frame, and didn’t look back after that.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

After not having a double-double in her career, Thomas now has two in her first two games of this season.

Dungee extended her double-digit points streak to 19 straight games.

Both Amber Ramirez and Makayla Daniels got into double-figures once again. Ramirez went for 13 points while Daniels dropped 11 points.

Redshirt freshman Erynn Barnum was a force on the inside during her nearly-17 minutes played, scoring a career-best 11 points while pulling down six rebounds.

Sophomore Rokia Doumbia also had a nice game, scoring seven points, gathering eight boards while dishing two assists.

All 12 Razorbacks that dressed for the game scored, including freshman walk-on Avery Hughes, who scored her first points as a Hog in the fourth quarter.

NEXT TIME OUT

Arkansas’ homestand continues this Thursday, when Oral Roberts comes to Bud Walton Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be stremable on SECN+.

