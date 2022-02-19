With the wind of 20,000-plus red-clad-and-wild Hog fans, Pro Hogs, and visiting 5-star recruits at their backs inside Bud Walton Arena on Saturday, the 23rd-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks sailed choppy defensive waters to a 58-48 victory over the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers, keeping the Hogs unblemished against ranked teams while bolstering their strong postseason resume as they climbed another rung higher in the upper-tier of the SEC standings.

Trailing by a point with 7:53 to play, sophomore guard Devo Davis hit the first of his two left-corner three-pointers to put the Hogs up for good, 43-41, as Arkansas outscored Tennessee 18-7 down the stretch to win going away while holding the Vols to their season-low in scoring. In a sluggish battle between two national top 20 defenses, the Hogs held the Vols to 1-of-13 shooting and forced 3 turnovers in the final eight minutes of the game while making 10-of-12 free throws in the same span to seal the win.

Sophomore big man Jaylin Williams notched his fourth consecutive double-double and his 9th in the last 13 games as he finished with 13 points, a career-high 16 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, and 5 drawn offensive fouls (including 4 charges) in 40 minutes. Senior guard JD Notae also had 13 points before fouling out with 3:05 left in the game. Senior guard Chris Lykes had 8 points (including 6-of-6 free throws in the game-winning run), 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 rebound. Senior 3/4-combo forward Au’Diese Toney had 8 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Davis finished with 7 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist. Senior forwards Stanley Umude and Trey Wade combined for 9 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks, and 1 assist.

Arkansas (21-6, 10-4 SEC, NCAA NET No. 30) moved to 3-0 against ranked teams this season while picking up its third Quad-1 win, and with only four games left in league play the Hogs moved into a third-place tie with the Vols in the SEC standings, one game behind second-place and 4th-ranked Kentucky and two games behind first-place and 2nd-ranked Auburn.

Arkansas has now won 11 of its last 12 games while Tennessee (19-7, 10-4 SEC, NCAA NET No. 9) lost for only the second time in its last 10 outings. The two teams will meet again on March 5 in Knoxville, Tenn., in the regular-season finale for both. They have split their last four meetings spanning the past three seasons, and the Vols lead the all-time series, 23-22.

The Razorbacks improved to 15-1 in games played at home in BWA this season. Going back to the start of last season, the Hogs have the SEC’s best overall record (46-13) and best mark in regular-season league games (23-8).

Both Arkansas and Tennessee bottled up the offenses with stifling defensive performances that grinded the pace of the game to a crawl. The Hogs were 18-of-59 shooting from the field (30.5%), including 5-of-22 from 3 (22.7%), while the Vols fared worse going 16-of-59 from the field (27.1%), including 4-of-24 from 3 (16.7%).

Arkansas was superior at the free throw line, making 17-of-22 (77.3%) compared to 12-of-18 (66.7%) for Tennessee.

The Razorbacks were out-rebounded (46-43) which led to a 12-8 Vols’ advantage in second-chance-points, but the Hogs were plus-5 in turnovers (15-10) for a whopping plus-11 in points-off-turnovers (13-2). Arkansas was plus-4 in points-in-the-paint (18-14) and plus-2 in fastbreak points (9-7).

“I thought we really defended at a high level,” third-year Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said during his post-game press conference. “Tennessee is so well-coached. They cut so hard, they move the ball, they’re a high-assist team, they play three point guards some at the same time, they push the ball.

“It’s (an Arkansas) team that is really buying in. It’s a team that’s understanding our defensive game plans. We’re not always cosmetically pleasing offensively, but man do we play hard. And when I say we play hard, I’m talking about the last month-and-a-half. I’m gonna just keep saying it: Nobody plays harder in the country than this team does right now.”

The Razorbacks moved to 8-6 against NCAA NET Top 100 teams (wins over No. 16 Tennessee, now-No. 2-and-then-No. 1 Auburn, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Texas A&M, then-No. 12-but-now-unranked LSU, Cincinnati, and Kansas State, and losses to now-No. 25-but-then-unranked-Alabama, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, and Hofstra). The Hogs are 13-0 against teams ranked outside the NET Top 100.

Arkansas is 3-4 in Quad-1 games, 6-1 in Q2 games, 5-1 in Q3 games, and 6-0 in Q4 games.

Musselman moved to 66-25 as Head Hog, which includes a 32-20 mark against SEC teams. He’s now 2-2 coaching head-to-head against Tennessee and Vols head coach Rick Barnes.

The Vols were led by freshmen guards Zakai Ziegler (12 points and 2 rebounds) and Kennedy Chandler (11 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists). Junior guard Santiago Vescovi, the Vols’ leading scorer and top 5 in three-piint shooting percentage in the SEC coming in, was held to half his season average (7 points on 2-of-13 field goals, including 1-of-9 from 3).

Next up for Arkansas is another SEC road game as the Hogs will face unranked Florida on Tuesday in Gainesville, Fla.

Against Tennessee, Musselman went with his big starting five of Notae, Williams, Umude, Wade and Toney for the 11th consecutive game.

Both teams brought top 20 nationally ranked defenses into the game, and it showed throughout the first half as neither team shot the ball well or held more than a 4-point lead.

The Hogs closed the first 20 minutes on a 6-2 mini spurt with Williams’ spinning lay-in providing the only field goal in the run as Arkansas carried a 24-23 lead at the break.

Williams had 4 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal, and three drawn charges in the opening half. Notae scored 8 points early but went to the bench with 2 fouls at the 8:50 mark.

Arkansas shot 8-of-32 from the field (25%) in the first half, including 2-of-9 from 3 (22.2%), while making 6-of-7 free throws (85.7%). Tennessee made only 7-of-26 field goals (26.9%), including 3-of-10 from 3 (30%), and 6-of-8 free throws (75%).

The Hogs were plus-1 on the glass (23-22) and plus-2 in turnovers (8-6) in the first 20 minutes.