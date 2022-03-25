FAYETTEVILLE — No. 3 Arkansas will try to continue its winning ways when it takes on Missouri this weekend in a three-game SEC series.

Dave Van Horn has seen his Arkansas (16-3, 3-0) team go on an 11-game winning streak. They swept Kentucky last weekend to open SEC play while Missouri (12-5, 0-3) was being swept by Vanderbilt. He will stay with same starting rotation the Razorbacks have used this season. That is Connor Noland on Friday, Hagen Smith Saturday and Jaxon Wiggins on Sunday. For most part the trio has been very good.

“I don’t think it surprises me,” Van Horn said. “You never know how it’s going to go with hitters, pitchers, any of them. It’s a tough game. But our pitchers prepare and they prepare hard. The starters know when they get the ball that’s their time that week. They’re all throwing strikes. I think we’ve seen the development in Wiggins, throwing a lot more strikes, his breaking ball’s good, change-up’s good. Hagen usually fills it up. He may go through a 7 or 8 pitch period there where he scatters it. The way it’s worked, coach has talked to him a little bit, calmed him down, slowed him down, and he’s usually bounced right back. Then Connor always been a strike thrower. His stuff’s good. It doesn’t really surprise me. That’s one reason they’re starting because they’ve shown they’re going to fill up the zone and attack and they’ve all done it.”

While Missouri struggled in its SEC opener, Van Horn still isn’t sure what to expect from the Tigers.

“Well, obviously it’s difficult to judge anybody until you play them and you’re on the same field with them,” Van Horn said. “We know a lot of their players. We recruited some of those guys. They recruited some of the guys we have. Obviously they’re the closest university to us that we play in the league, so there’s going to be some familiarity a little bit through the recruiting process. We didn’t play them last year. Just looking at the numbers, their offensive numbers are really good. They’ve fielded the ball. They haven’t hit for a lot of power, but they’ve hit. Their batting average is up there. Yeah, they ran into a tough team in Vandy, a hot team in Vandy. It just didn’t go good for them.

“I know the situation for them because we’ve all been in it before. You have a rough weekend and you’ve got somebody coming to you it’s super important. So we know what we’re getting ready to get involved with. We’re going to get involved with a team that’s on a mission and they’re going to give us everything we can handle. Because they’re 0-3 and we’re 3-0, we can’t take anybody lightly, obviously. We have to go up there and play hard every game.”

Van Horn has had some talented Friday night starters. How does Noland compare to them?

“Well the similarities would be that he embraces it,” Van Horn said. “He wants the ball on Friday night, and he knows how important that game is. Win or lose, if your Friday night starter can give you some quality innings or a quality start, maybe even seven innings, even if you lose the game you save the bullpen. You’ve got a chance to win those next two games. If the starter goes out there and it doesn’t go well two innings in, offensive teams scoring runs are thinking ‘Man, we’ve still got a shot at winning this game,’ then you start using guys to try and win the game. If you’re getting blown out, you start to do what you’ve got to do. We’ve been in that situation before in the first game in the conference last year.

“I think he’s done a tremendous job there. What have we had, five weekends here? And he’s given us five really good starts and taken us to his pitch count pretty much every time and given us a chance to win the game. That’s all you can ask for out of a guy that goes out in the first game of the weekend.”

Smith is a true freshman, but seems to be very mature. Is that accurate?

“Well, it helps a lot,” Van Horn said. “First off, he’s very confident when he’s on the mound. He’s a quiet kid. He’s not going to start too many conversations with coaches. We’ve got to go up and talk to him, and he’ll talk with us great. But when he gets the ball on the mound, he thinks that he’s pretty good because he is. He’s tough enough to get through some of those bad times. You saw a bit of his competitiveness the other day when he gave up the home run and there was a little bit of chirping and hooting and hollering. He didn’t like it. The next guy caps one back to him, and he ran him all the way down the line before he flipped it. I loved it. Then when he got the next guy out, he didn’t point at their dugout, he pointed at our dugout. He’ll stir it up, there you go. He showed me something there that he’s not going to back down. I love that.”

Wiggins was also a key member of the staff last season as a true freshman starting some and also coming out of the bullpen. Wiggins seems to have taken a huge step forward this season.

“Well, you hope it is,” Van Horn said. “I think for him, it’s part of his DNA, man. He doesn’t get rattled. He trusts his stuff. He knows that when runners are on base, it doesn’t mean they’re going to score. He had at least one runner on base in I think every inning his last start, and he pitched really well. We made a couple of nice plays behind him. It all added up to them not scoring. It’s been fun watching him get better because in the fall, it was a little bit slower development. We’re thinking ‘when’s this guy going to come on with that breaking pitch, little more command.’ After the holidays you could see it, and then it just seems to get better and better. And what we love about him is he doesn’t lose his stuff. No matter what that scoreboard is telling you, he’s throwing mid-90s, maybe a little more when he wants to even in the sixth and seventh inning. He’s strong.”

Tonight’s game is at 6 p.m., but Saturday’s contest will begin at 2 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network. Sunday’s game begins at 1 p.m.

Schedule

6 p.m. Friday, March 25

at Mizzou – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

2 p.m. Saturday, March 26

at Mizzou – SEC Network – Listen – Live Stats

1 p.m. Sunday, March 27

at Mizzou – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Tune In

Friday and Sunday’s games will stream on SEC Network+ with Nate Gatter (play-by-play) and Kirsten Mack (analyst) on the call. Saturday’s contest, meanwhile, will broadcast on SEC Network with Matt Schick (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (analyst) on the call from an off-site location. Fans can catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

The series can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM with Phil Elson on the call all weekend long. A full list of radio affiliates is available here.

Matchups

Game 1

Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (3-1, 3.07 ERA) vs. Missouri RHP Spencer Miles (2-1, 5.19 ERA

Game 2

Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (4-1, 3.08 ERA) vs. Missouri TBA

Game 3

Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (3-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. Missouri RHP Austin Marozas (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Series History

Since 1960, Arkansas owns a 21-14 record in meetings against Missouri. That includes a 9-6 mark in games played in Columbia. The Hogs and Tigers will meet for only the fifth time since Mizzou joined the SEC ahead of the 2013 season.

The Razorbacks have has won three of the last four series, including sweeps in Columbia during the 2014 season and in Fayetteville during the 2019 campaign. Overall, Arkansas is 9-3 in SEC regular-season contests against Missouri.

